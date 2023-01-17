Submit Release
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

GAAP EPS of $0.74, Return on Assets of 1.33% and Loan Growth of 12%

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $81.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $125.9 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.19 or 35%, from the fourth quarter a year ago, and was flat from the third quarter of 2022. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.75 was up 17% from the year ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings in both periods were increased interest rates and organic loan growth, as well as the acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc., which closed on January 1, 2022 and was not reflected in the year-ago quarter. United’s return on assets was 1.33%, or 1.35% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 10.9% and return on tangible common equity was 15.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 2.09% for the quarter. Highlights for the quarter include strong annualized loan growth of 12%, 19 basis points of net interest margin expansion and further improvement in the efficiency ratio to 47.95%, or 47.35% on an operating basis, which excludes the effect of merger-related and other charges.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are pleased with our performance during this quarter and in 2022. In the quarter, our loan growth across all categories was strong and our net interest margin continued to benefit from increasing interest rates. As a result, we generated positive operating leverage, resulting in a new record efficiency ratio for us.” Harton continued, “On the strategic front, we continue to benefit from the acquisitions we have completed over the past few years. These new partnerships have expanded the company into exciting growth markets and have brought talented bankers to United. While not included in these quarterly results, we are excited that we have now completed the addition of Progress Financial Corporation to the United family on January 3, 2023. Progress has a talented team, exceptional leadership, and operates in great markets in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. I am very glad to welcome them to our team.”

The net interest margin increased by 19 basis points to 3.76% from the third quarter, while the average yield on interest-earning assets was up 49 basis points to 4.32% and United’s cost of deposits increased by 30 basis points to 0.49%. Net charge-offs increased to $6.6 million or 0.17% of average loans during the quarter, mainly driven by one C&I loan, and NPAs were up slightly from prior quarters to 18 basis points relative to total assets.

Mr. Harton concluded, “2023 will be another great year for United despite some changes in the environment. Deposit competition will continue to increase as depositors seek higher returns for their excess liquidity. Well publicized recession fears may drive increasing provision costs for the industry. We believe we are well prepared to navigate these conditions due to the strength of our balance sheet, and more importantly, the strength of our teams. In 2022, we further strengthened our Board of Directors, added new market leaders, new commercial bankers and new line-of-business leaders. We also expanded our service capabilities with new locations across our footprint. In closing, I would note that we are all very proud that in October, United was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the sixth consecutive year. Everything begins with being a great place to work for great people. One of my goals for the year is to do an even better job of making sure we keep our company feeling small and connected as we continue to grow.”

2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Completed successful year with strong loan growth and historically high pre-credit profitability, and completed an acquisition in the high-growth Nashville, Tennessee MSA, which was a strategic priority
  • Full year EPS of $2.52, a decrease of 15% compared to 2021; full year operating EPS of $2.66, a decrease of 14% from 2021
  • Return on assets of 1.13%, or 1.19% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.80% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 9.5%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 14.0% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $63.9 million compared to a release of provision of $37.6 million in 2021, with $18.3 million attributable to establishing an initial allowance for loans acquired in the first quarter in the Reliant acquisition
  • Strong loan growth of $3.6 billion or $1.3 billion excluding loans acquired from Reliant and PPP loans
  • Core transaction deposits were up $1.3 billion compared to 2021; excluding Reliant, 2022 core transaction deposits were down $819 million, or 5.7%, reflecting runoff following 2021’s pandemic-related deposit surge
  • Net interest margin of 3.38%, which was up 31 basis points from last year primarily due to increased interest rates
  • Noninterest income was down 12.7% primarily due to a decline in mortgage fees, as higher rates softened demand
  • The efficiency ratio of 52.3%, or 50.2% on an operating basis, was improved as the combination of higher rates and the achievement of merger-related efficiencies drove the ratio to record low levels
  • Net charge-offs remained low at just $9.7 million, or 0.07% of average total loans

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $81.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $125.9 million
  • EPS increased by 35% compared to fourth quarter 2021 on a GAAP basis and 17% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2022, EPS remained flat on a GAAP basis and on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 1.33%, or 1.35% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 2.09% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 10.9%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 15.2% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $19.8 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.04% of loans from 1.00% in the third quarter
  • Loan production of $1.5 billion, resulting in loan growth of 12%, annualized for the quarter
  • Core transaction deposits were down $915 million; or 22% annualized
  • Net interest margin of 3.76% was up 19 basis points from the third quarter, due to increased interest rates and loan growth
  • Mortgage closings of $253 million compared to $522 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $364 million compared to $695 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was up $1.4 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by positive marks on certain investments and offset by lower mortgage fees
  • Noninterest expenses increased by $4.6 million compared to the third quarter on a GAAP basis and by $4.9 million on an operating basis, mostly due to lower deferred costs from lower mortgage loan volume and higher FDIC deposit insurance costs
  • Efficiency ratio of 48.0%, or 47.4% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $6.6 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 14 basis points from the net charge-offs experienced in the third quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.18% of total assets, up 3 basis points compared to September 30, 2022
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.22 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year
  • After the end of the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Progress Financial Corporation and its banking subsidiary Progress Bank and Trust with $1.8 billion in assets on January 3, 2023; financial returns are expected to be within our desired thresholds

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter.

 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
      2022       2021     Fourth
Quarter
2022-
2021
Change
   For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,		   YTD
2022-
2021
Change
    Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		       2022       2021    
INCOME SUMMARY                                    
Interest revenue   $ 240,831     $ 213,887     $ 187,378     $ 171,059     $ 143,768         $ 813,155     $ 578,794      
Interest expense     30,943       14,113       8,475       7,267       6,213           60,798       29,760      
Net interest revenue     209,888       199,774       178,903       163,792       137,555     53 %     752,357       549,034     37 %
Provision for credit losses     19,831       15,392       5,604       23,086       (647 )         63,913       (37,550 )    
Noninterest income     33,354       31,922       33,458       38,973       37,177     (10 )     137,707       157,818     (13 )
Total revenue     223,411       216,304       206,757       179,679       175,379     27       826,151       744,402     11  
Noninterest expenses     117,329       112,755       120,790       119,275       109,156     7       470,149       396,639     19  
Income before income tax expense     106,082       103,549       85,967       60,404       66,223           356,002       347,763      
Income tax expense     24,632       22,388       19,125       12,385       14,204           78,530       77,962      
Net income     81,450       81,161       66,842       48,019       52,019           277,472       269,801      
Merger-related and other charges     1,470       1,746       7,143       9,016       9,912           19,375       13,970      
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges     (323 )     (385 )     (1,575 )     (1,963 )     (2,265 )         (4,246 )     (3,174 )    
Net income - operating (1)   $ 82,597     $ 82,522     $ 72,410     $ 55,072     $ 59,666     38     $ 292,601     $ 280,597     4  
                                     
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)   $ 125,913     $ 118,941     $ 91,571     $ 83,490     $ 65,576     92     $ 419,915     $ 310,213     35  
                                     
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                    
Per common share:                                    
Diluted net income - GAAP   $ 0.74     $ 0.74     $ 0.61     $ 0.43     $ 0.55     35     $ 2.52     $ 2.97     (15 )
Diluted net income - operating (1)     0.75       0.75       0.66       0.50       0.64     17       2.66       3.09     (14 )
Common stock cash dividends declared     0.22       0.22       0.21       0.21       0.20     10       0.86       0.78     10  
Book value     24.38       23.78       23.96       24.38       23.63     3       24.38       23.63     3  
Tangible book value (3)     17.13       16.52       16.68       17.08       18.42     (7 )     17.13       18.42     (7 )
Key performance ratios:                                    
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)     10.86 %     11.02 %     9.31 %     6.80 %     9.32 %         9.54 %     13.14 %    
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)     11.01       11.21       10.10       7.83       10.74           10.07       13.68      
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)     15.20       15.60       14.20       11.00       13.93           14.04       17.33      
Return on assets - GAAP (4)     1.33       1.32       1.08       0.78       0.96           1.13       1.37      
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)     1.35       1.34       1.17       0.89       1.10           1.19       1.42      
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)     2.07       1.94       1.49       1.37       1.21           1.72       1.58      
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger related and other charges (1)(4)(5)     2.09       1.97       1.60       1.52       1.40           1.80       1.65      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)     3.76       3.57       3.19       2.97       2.81           3.38       3.07      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP     47.95       48.41       56.58       57.43       62.12           52.31       55.80      
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)     47.35       47.66       53.23       53.09       56.48           50.16       53.83      
Equity to total assets     11.25       11.12       10.95       11.06       10.61           11.25       10.61      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)     7.88       7.70       7.59       7.72       8.09           7.88       8.09      
ASSET QUALITY                                    
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 44,281     $ 35,511     $ 34,428     $ 40,816     $ 32,855     35     $ 44,281     $ 32,855     35  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     159,357       148,502       136,925       132,805       102,532     55       159,357       102,532     55  
Allowance for credit losses - total     180,520       167,300       153,042       146,369       113,524     59       180,520       113,524     59  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     6,611       1,134       (1,069 )     2,978       248           9,654       38      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans     1.04 %     1.00 %     0.94 %     0.93 %     0.87 %         1.04 %     0.87 %    
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans     1.18       1.12       1.05       1.02       0.97           1.18       0.97      
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)     0.17       0.03       (0.03 )     0.08       0.01           0.07            
NPAs to total assets     0.18       0.15       0.14       0.17       0.16           0.18       0.16      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                                    
Loans   $ 15,335     $ 14,882     $ 14,541     $ 14,316     $ 11,760     30     $ 15,335     $ 11,760     30  
Investment securities     6,228       6,539       6,683       6,410       5,653     10       6,228       5,653     10  
Total assets     24,009       23,688       24,213       24,374       20,947     15       24,009       20,947     15  
Deposits     19,877       20,321       20,873       21,056       18,241     9       19,877       18,241     9  
Shareholders’ equity     2,701       2,635       2,651       2,695       2,222     22       2,701       2,222     22  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)     106,223       106,163       106,034       106,025       89,350     19       106,223       89,350     19  

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

                             
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
      2022       2021     Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		    2022       2021  
Noninterest expense reconciliation                            
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)   $ 117,329     $ 112,755     $ 120,790     $ 119,275     $ 109,156     $ 470,149     $ 396,639  
Merger-related and other charges     (1,470 )     (1,746 )     (7,143 )     (9,016 )     (9,912 )     (19,375 )     (13,970 )
Expenses - operating   $ 115,859     $ 111,009     $ 113,647     $ 110,259     $ 99,244     $ 450,774     $ 382,669  
                             
Net income to operating income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 81,450     $ 81,161     $ 66,842     $ 48,019     $ 52,019     $ 277,472     $ 269,801  
Merger-related and other charges     1,470       1,746       7,143       9,016       9,912       19,375       13,970  
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges     (323 )     (385 )     (1,575 )     (1,963 )     (2,265 )     (4,246 )     (3,174 )
Net income - operating   $ 82,597     $ 82,522     $ 72,410     $ 55,072     $ 59,666     $ 292,601     $ 280,597  
                             
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 81,450     $ 81,161     $ 66,842     $ 48,019     $ 52,019     $ 277,472     $ 269,801  
Income tax expense     24,632       22,388       19,125       12,385       14,204       78,530       77,962  
Provision for credit losses     19,831       15,392       5,604       23,086       (647 )     63,913       (37,550 )
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 125,913     $ 118,941     $ 91,571     $ 83,490     $ 65,576     $ 419,915     $ 310,213  
                             
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                            
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)   $ 0.74     $ 0.74     $ 0.61     $ 0.43     $ 0.55     $ 2.52     $ 2.97  
Merger-related and other charges     0.01       0.01       0.05       0.07       0.09       0.14       0.12  
Diluted income per common share - operating   $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.66     $ 0.50     $ 0.64     $ 2.66     $ 3.09  
                             
Book value per common share reconciliation                            
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 24.38     $ 23.78     $ 23.96     $ 24.38     $ 23.63     $ 24.38     $ 23.63  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (7.25 )     (7.26 )     (7.28 )     (7.30 )     (5.21 )     (7.25 )     (5.21 )
Tangible book value per common share   $ 17.13     $ 16.52     $ 16.68     $ 17.08     $ 18.42     $ 17.13     $ 18.42  
                             
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                            
Return on common equity (GAAP)     10.86 %     11.02 %     9.31 %     6.80 %     9.32 %     9.54 %     13.14 %
Merger-related and other charges     0.15       0.19       0.79       1.03       1.42       0.53       0.54  
Return on common equity - operating     11.01       11.21       10.10       7.83       10.74       10.07       13.68  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     4.19       4.39       4.10       3.17       3.19       3.97       3.65  
Return on tangible common equity - operating     15.20 %     15.60 %     14.20 %     11.00 %     13.93 %     14.04 %     17.33 %
                             
Return on assets reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.08 %     0.78 %     0.96 %     1.13 %     1.37 %
Merger-related and other charges     0.02       0.02       0.09       0.11       0.14       0.06       0.05  
Return on assets - operating     1.35 %     1.34 %     1.17 %     0.89 %     1.10 %     1.19 %     1.42 %
                             
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.08 %     0.78 %     0.96 %     1.13 %     1.37 %
Income tax expense     0.41       0.37       0.32       0.20       0.26       0.32       0.40  
Provision for credit losses     0.33       0.25       0.09       0.39       (0.01 )     0.27       (0.19 )
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision     2.07       1.94       1.49       1.37       1.21       1.72       1.58  
Merger-related and other charges     0.02       0.03       0.11       0.15       0.19       0.08       0.07  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges     2.09 %     1.97 %     1.60 %     1.52 %     1.40 %     1.80 %     1.65 %
                             
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     47.95 %     48.41 %     56.58 %     57.43 %     62.12 %     52.31 %     55.80 %
Merger-related and other charges     (0.60 )     (0.75 )     (3.35 )     (4.34 )     (5.64 )     (2.15 )     (1.97 )
Efficiency ratio - operating     47.35 %     47.66 %     53.23 %     53.09 %     56.48 %     50.16 %     53.83 %
                             
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                            
Equity to total assets (GAAP)     11.25 %     11.12 %     10.95 %     11.06 %     10.61 %     11.25 %     10.61 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (2.97 )     (3.01 )     (2.96 )     (2.94 )     (2.06 )     (2.97 )     (2.06 )
Effect of preferred equity     (0.40 )     (0.41 )     (0.40 )     (0.40 )     (0.46 )     (0.40 )     (0.46 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.88 %     7.70 %     7.59 %     7.72 %     8.09 %     7.88 %     8.09 %


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
(in millions)
    2022     2021   Linked
Quarter
Change
   Year over
Year
Change
  Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		    
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,735   $ 2,700   $ 2,681   $ 2,638   $ 2,322   $ 35     $ 413  
Income producing commercial RE   3,262     3,299     3,273     3,328     2,601     (37 )     661  
Commercial & industrial   2,251     2,236     2,243     2,302     1,822     15       429  
Paycheck protection program   1     2     10     34     88     (1 )     (87 )
Commercial construction   1,598     1,514     1,514     1,482     1,015     84       583  
Equipment financing   1,374     1,281     1,211     1,148     1,083     93       291  
Total commercial   11,221     11,032     10,932     10,932     8,931     189       2,290  
Residential mortgage   2,355     2,149     1,997     1,826     1,638     206       717  
Home equity lines of credit   850     832     801     778     694     18       156  
Residential construction   443     423     381     368     359     20       84  
Manufactured housing   317     301     287     269         16       317  
Consumer   149     145     143     143     138     4       11  
Total loans $ 15,335   $ 14,882   $ 14,541   $ 14,316   $ 11,760   $ 453     $ 3,575  
                           
LOANS BY STATE                          
Georgia $ 4,051   $ 4,003   $ 3,960   $ 3,879   $ 3,778   $ 48     $ 273  
South Carolina   2,587     2,516     2,377     2,323     2,235     71       352  
North Carolina   2,186     2,117     2,006     1,879     1,895     69       291  
Tennessee   2,507     2,536     2,621     2,661     373     (29 )     2,134  
Florida   1,308     1,259     1,235     1,208     1,148     49       160  
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,696     2,451     2,342     2,366     2,331     245       365  
Total loans $ 15,335   $ 14,882   $ 14,541   $ 14,316   $ 11,760   $ 453     $ 3,575  


                 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End
(in millions)
    2022     2021     2020     2019     2018
LOANS BY CATEGORY                  
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,735   $ 2,322   $ 2,090   $ 1,720   $ 1,648
Income producing commercial RE   3,262     2,601     2,541     2,008     1,812
Commercial & industrial   2,251     1,822     1,853     1,221     1,278
Paycheck protection program   1     88     646        
Commercial construction   1,598     1,015     967     976     796
Equipment financing   1,374     1,083     864     745     565
Total commercial   11,221     8,931     8,961     6,670     6,099
Residential mortgage   2,355     1,638     1,285     1,118     1,049
Home equity lines of credit   850     694     697     661     694
Residential construction   443     359     281     236     211
Manufactured housing   317                
Consumer   149     138     147     128     330
Total loans $ 15,335   $ 11,760   $ 11,371   $ 8,813   $ 8,383
                   
LOANS BY STATE                  
Georgia $ 4,051   $ 3,778   $ 3,685   $ 3,606   $ 3,323
South Carolina   2,587     2,235     1,947     1,708     1,645
North Carolina   2,186     1,895     1,281     1,156     1,072
Tennessee   2,507     373     415     421     477
Florida   1,308     1,148     1,435        
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,696     2,331     2,608     1,922     1,658
Indirect auto                   208
Total loans $ 15,335   $ 11,760   $ 11,371   $ 8,813   $ 8,383


             
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality            
(in thousands)            
      2022
    Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS            
Owner occupied RE   $ 523   $ 877   $ 1,876
Income producing RE     3,885     2,663     7,074
Commercial & industrial     14,470     11,108     4,548
Commercial construction     133     150     208
Equipment financing     5,438     3,198     3,249
Total commercial     24,449     17,996     16,955
Residential mortgage     10,919     10,424     12,228
Home equity lines of credit     1,888     1,151     933
Residential construction     405     104     198
Manufactured housing     6,518     4,187     2,804
Consumer     53     17     25
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment     44,232     33,879     33,143
Nonaccrual loans HFS         316     317
OREO and repossessed assets     49     1,316     968
Total NPAs   $ 44,281   $ 35,511   $ 34,428


      2022  
    Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
(in thousands)   Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average Loans(1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average Loans(1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average Loans(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY                        
Owner occupied RE   $ (130 )   (0.02 )%   $ (90 )   (0.01 )%   $ (1,496 )   (0.23 )%
Income producing RE     (113 )   (0.01 )     176     0.02       (116 )   (0.01 )
Commercial & industrial     4,577     0.81       (744 )   (0.13 )     (302 )   (0.05 )
Commercial construction     (77 )   (0.02 )     10           (144 )   (0.04 )
Equipment financing     1,658     0.50       1,121     0.36       907     0.31  
Total commercial     5,915     0.21       473     0.02       (1,151 )   (0.04 )
Residential mortgage     (33 )   (0.01 )     (66 )   (0.01 )     (51 )   (0.01 )
Home equity lines of credit     (89 )   (0.04 )     (102 )   (0.05 )     (346 )   (0.18 )
Residential construction     (23 )   (0.02 )     (109 )   (0.11 )     (76 )   (0.08 )
Manufactured housing     246     0.32       220     0.30       135     0.20  
Consumer     595     1.61       718     1.98       420     1.18  
Total   $ 6,611     0.17     $ 1,134     0.03     $ (1,069 )   (0.03 )
                         
(1) Annualized.                        


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
    December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 195,771     $ 144,244  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     316,082       2,147,266  
Federal funds and other short-term investments     135,000       27,000  
Cash and cash equivalents     646,853       2,318,510  
Debt securities available-for-sale     3,614,333       4,496,824  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,191,073 and $1,148,804, respectively)     2,613,648       1,156,098  
Loans held for sale at fair value     13,600       44,109  
Loans and leases held for investment     15,334,627       11,760,346  
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (159,357 )     (102,532 )
Loans and leases, net     15,175,270       11,657,814  
Premises and equipment, net     298,456       245,296  
Bank owned life insurance     299,297       217,713  
Accrued interest receivable     72,807       42,999  
Net deferred tax asset     129,313       41,322  
Derivative financial instruments     50,636       42,480  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     779,248       472,407  
Other assets     315,423       211,199  
Total assets   $ 24,008,884     $ 20,946,771  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 7,643,081     $ 6,956,981  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     4,350,878       4,252,209  
Money market     4,510,680       4,183,354  
Savings     1,456,337       1,215,779  
Time     1,781,482       1,442,498  
Brokered     134,049       190,358  
Total deposits     19,876,507       18,241,179  
Short-term borrowings     158,933        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     550,000        
Long-term debt     324,663       247,360  
Derivative financial instruments     99,543       25,145  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities                   298,564                     210,842  
Total liabilities              21,308,210                18,724,526  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation
  preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding		                      96,422                        96,422  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 106,222,758 and 89,349,826 shares issued and outstanding, respectively                   106,223                        89,350  
Common stock issuable; 607,128 and 595,705 shares, respectively                      12,307                        11,288  
Capital surplus                2,306,366                  1,721,007  
Retained earnings                   508,844                     330,654  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                  (329,488 )                    (26,476 )
Total shareholders’ equity                2,700,674                  2,222,245  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $        24,008,884     $        20,946,771  


 
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Interest revenue:                
Loans, including fees   $ 197,330     $ 123,473     $ 673,402     $ 505,734  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,561, 2,293, $10,323 and $8,978     40,781       19,442       131,824       70,972  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     2,720       853       7,929       2,088  
Total interest revenue     240,831       143,768       813,155       578,794  
Interest expense:                
Deposits:                
NOW and interest-bearing demand     9,688       1,310       17,312       5,468  
Money market     11,244       1,102       18,274       5,380  
Savings     356       60       693       217  
Time     3,498       392       5,820       3,780  
Deposits     24,786       2,864       42,099       14,845  
Short-term borrowings     480             507        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,424       1       1,424       3  
Long-term debt     4,253       3,348       16,768       14,912  
Total interest expense     30,943       6,213       60,798       29,760  
Net interest revenue     209,888       137,555       752,357       549,034  
Provision for credit losses     19,831       (647 )     63,913       (37,550 )
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     190,057       138,202       688,444       586,584  
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees     9,519       8,613       38,163       33,868  
Mortgage loan gains and related fees     3,104       10,910       32,524       58,446  
Wealth management fees     5,835       6,117       23,594       18,998  
Gains from other loan sales, net     1,504       3,761       10,730       11,267  
Other lending and loan servicing fees     2,487       2,357       10,005       9,427  
Securities (losses) gains, net     (184 )     42       (3,872 )     83  
Other     11,089       5,377       26,563       25,729  
Total noninterest income     33,354       37,177       137,707       157,818  
Total revenue     223,411       175,379       826,151       744,402  
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits     68,143       60,986       276,205       241,443  
Occupancy     8,866       7,489       36,247       28,619  
Communications and equipment     10,516       7,850       38,234       29,829  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     3,098       1,878       9,894       7,398  
Professional fees     5,496       6,080       20,166       20,589  
Lending and loan servicing expense     1,604       2,351       9,350       10,859  
Outside services - electronic banking     3,954       2,670       12,583       9,481  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,441       1,939       8,749       7,110  
Advertising and public relations     2,052       1,760       8,384       5,910  
Amortization of intangibles     1,619       1,103       6,826       4,045  
Merger-related and other charges     1,470       9,912       19,375       13,970  
Other     8,070       5,138       24,136       17,386  
Total noninterest expenses     117,329       109,156       470,149       396,639  
Net income before income taxes     106,082       66,223       356,002       347,763  
Income tax expense     24,632       14,204       78,530       77,962  
Net income   $ 81,450     $ 52,019     $ 277,472     $ 269,801  
Preferred stock dividends     1,718       1,718       6,875       6,875  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     461       317       1,462       1,657  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 79,271     $ 49,984     $ 269,135     $ 261,269  
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.74     $ 0.56     $ 2.52     $ 2.97  
Diluted     0.74       0.55       2.52       2.97  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     106,795       89,916       106,661       87,940  
Diluted     106,916       90,089       106,778       88,097  


 
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
 
      2022       2021  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 15,002,836     $ 197,502   5.22 %   $ 11,689,412     $ 123,250     4.18 %
Taxable securities (3)     6,325,165       38,220   2.42       5,156,563       17,149     1.33  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     490,838       3,440   2.80       387,638       3,080     3.18  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     453,090       2,912   2.55       2,308,241       1,322     0.23  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     22,271,929       242,074   4.32       19,541,854       144,801     2.94  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (152,551 )             (103,167 )        
Cash and due from banks     217,873               141,967          
Premises and equipment     297,523               245,869          
Other assets (3)     1,166,424               1,036,760          
Total assets   $ 23,801,198             $ 20,863,283          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 4,385,916       9,688   0.88     $ 4,080,621       1,310     0.13  
Money market     4,628,585       11,244   0.96       4,323,851       1,102     0.10  
Savings     1,480,908       356   0.10       1,187,134       60     0.02  
Time     1,708,311       3,143   0.73       1,461,231       567     0.15  
Brokered time deposits     51,258       355   2.75       65,556       (175 )   (1.06 )
Total interest-bearing deposits     12,254,978       24,786   0.80       11,118,393       2,864     0.10  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     47,487       480   4.01       51            
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     135,000       1,424   4.18       1,426       1     0.28  
Long-term debt     324,590       4,253   5.20       247,251       3,348     5.37  
Total borrowed funds     507,077       6,157   4.82       248,728       3,349     5.34  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     12,762,055       30,943   0.96       11,367,121       6,213     0.22  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     7,993,816               6,918,279          
Other liabilities     383,270               354,665          
Total liabilities     21,139,141               18,640,065          
Shareholders’ equity     2,662,057               2,223,218          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 23,801,198             $ 20,863,283          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 211,131           $ 138,588      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           3.36 %           2.72 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.76 %           2.81 %


(1)   Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)   Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)   Unrealized gains and losses, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $454 million in 2022 and $1.64 million in 2021 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)   Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.


 
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
 
      2022       2021  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 14,571,746     $ 673,491   4.62 %   $ 11,485,876     $ 504,015   4.39 %
Taxable securities (3)     6,284,603       121,501   1.93       4,446,712       61,994   1.39  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     496,327       13,865   2.79       382,915       12,059   3.15  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     1,065,057       9,104   0.85       1,680,151       4,784   0.28  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     22,417,733       817,961   3.65       17,995,654       582,852   3.24  
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (135,144 )             (121,586 )        
Cash and due from banks     204,852               139,728          
Premises and equipment     288,044               230,276          
Other assets (3)     1,275,263               1,013,956          
Total assets   $ 24,050,748             $ 19,258,028          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 4,486,263       17,312   0.39     $ 3,610,601       5,468   0.15  
Money market     4,900,667       18,274   0.37       3,972,358       5,380   0.14  
Savings     1,482,599       693   0.05       1,095,071       217   0.02  
Time     1,693,307       5,152   0.30       1,529,072       3,663   0.24  
Brokered time deposits     61,636       668   1.08       67,230       117   0.17  
Total interest-bearing deposits     12,624,472       42,099   0.33       10,274,332       14,845   0.14  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     13,004       507   3.90       44          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     34,027       1,424   4.18       1,195       3   0.25  
Long-term debt     323,102       16,768   5.19       276,492       14,912   5.39  
Total borrowed funds     370,133       18,699   5.05       277,731       14,915   5.37  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     12,994,605       60,798   0.47       10,552,063       29,760   0.28  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     7,967,321               6,276,094          
Other liabilities     377,221               322,566          
Total liabilities     21,339,147               17,150,723          
Shareholders’ equity     2,711,601               2,107,305          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 24,050,748             $ 19,258,028          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 757,163           $ 553,092    
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           3.18 %           2.96 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.38 %           3.07 %

 

(1)   Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)   Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)   Unrealized gains and losses, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $277 million in 2022 and pretax unrealized gains of $28.7 million in 2021 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)   Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for consumers and business owners. As of December 31, 2022, United had $24.0 billion in assets and 192 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary.  The company, known as "The Bank That SERVICE Built," has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United has earned the coveted award. Forbes recognized United as one of the top ten World's Best Banks in 2022. Forbes also included United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected financial returns of the Progress acquisition. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Progress acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of the Progress acquisition, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the acquisition of Progress may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the acquisition of Progress, (5) the risks relating to the integration of Progress’ operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (7) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (8) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Progress acquisition, and (9) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United or Progress.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


