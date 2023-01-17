WISCONSIN, January 17 - Relating to: reaffirming Wisconsin's commitment to the strengthening and deepening of the sister ties between the State of Wisconsin and Taiwan; supporting Taiwan's signing of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States; and continuing support for increasing Taiwan's international profile.
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr4
You just read:
AJR4 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-01-17
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.