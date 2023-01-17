Traffic Fatality: 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the intersection of 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 6:12 p.m., a 2013 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. At the same time, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was travelling westbound in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest and making a left turn at the intersection on to 15th Street, Northwest. As the Toyota turned left the Jeep collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles lost control and mounted the southeast curb. The Jeep came to rest in front of 1201 15th Street, Northeast. The impact caused the Toyota to rotate and come to a final rest on the southeast corner of the sidewalk on 15th Street.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported six passengers from the Toyota and the Jeep to area hospitals for treatment. After all lifesaving efforts failed, an adult male victim who was riding in the Toyota was pronounced deceased and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The additional passengers sustained minor injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Carlos Enrique Christian, of Northwest, DC.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, 30-year-old Reginald Johnson, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged with Murder II, Aggravated Assault, Driving Under the Influence, and Reckless Driving.