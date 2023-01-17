Governor Hobbs Announces Cabinet Members Focused on Improving Public Safety and Growing Arizona’s Economy

PHOENIX — Today Governor Katie Hobbs announced several members of her cabinet who will be focused on revitalizing and restoring trust in our public safety institutions and growing Arizona’s economy.

“Maintaining public safety and restoring trust in these critical institutions is a major priority for our administration,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I have the utmost confidence that these directors have the expertise and wherewithal to take on the challenges and opportunities in their departments.”

Jeff Glover -Director Of Department of Public Safety

Chief Jeffrey D. Glover began his career with the Tempe Police Department, October of 1999, serving the department in a variety of capacities. On October 12, 2020, he was appointed as Chief of Police of the Tempe Police Department. Chief Glover holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Northern Arizona University, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration through the University of Phoenix. Chief Glover is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Command School.

Ryan Thornell -Director of Department of Corrections

Dr. Ryan Thornell has been serving the corrections system for more than 18 years, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Corrections for the Maine Department of Corrections. During his time with Maine, Dr. Thornell has led significant initiatives that re-envision traditional policies and approaches to incarceration, reforming a wide variety of adult corrections areas, challenging the status quo and implementing 21st century, normalized corrections practices. He received his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and his Doctorate in Political Science from the University of South Dakota.

Rob Woods - Director of Department of Revenue

Rob Woods was appointed as ADOR Director in March 2021 after serving as Deputy Director. Prior to that, he founded the Government Transformation Office for the State of Arizona. Before public service, Rob was a vice president at JPMorgan Chase, leading improvement efforts across several lines of business. Rob has an MBA from Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of San Diego. He is married and has twosons.