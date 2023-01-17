Submit Release
Professional Organizer Launches Business in Madison, WI

Julie is the owner of Tidy Into Joy LLC

Certified as 1 of 6 Marie Kondo trained consultants in WI, Julie Regina has set out to help clients break free from clutter, and live with more ease and joy.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie believes that a tidy home is foundational to living as our most authentic selves. Her goal with Tidy Into Joy is to help clients embody the tools that help them break free from clutter so they can focus on living life with less stress, and more joy and intention. With a background in user experience design, Julie has a passion for understanding people and collaborating together to design systems that fit their goals and lifestyle.

Approaching the tidying process alone can be overwhelming and confusing. With Tidy Into Joy, Julie works with clients either in-person or virtually to create and work through a customized plan. Key to her approach is understanding each client’s ideal lifestyle, so that together they can work towards making that reality come true. A few of the many benefits her clients experience is a clean, organized space that feels good to be in, customized storage solutions, a new awareness of spending habits, time saving techniques for tidying, and a deeper connection to the things they own.

In her work, she leverages the KonMari MethodTM, a philosophy created by Marie Kondo. It’s a simple but effective tidying method, organizing your space in a way that will ensure you don’t ever relapse to clutter. It uses a unique selection criterion – choosing what sparks joy. You are not choosing what to discard, but rather tuning into your intuition and keeping only the items that speak to your heart. Through tidying, you can reset your life, and learn how to surround yourself with the people and things you love the most.

Tidy Into Joy provides an invaluable service to people in the Madison area and beyond. For anyone looking to manage the mess in their home, or transform their space to better reflect the person they want to become, Julie is available to be your guide along the way. Learn more at tidyintojoy.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

