FormFactor to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 8th

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will report financial results for its 2022 fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's web site at www.formfactor.com.

To Listen via Telephone: Preregistration is required.  Please preregister at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc57649c181664c728fb4b7a248803475

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will be available on the Investors section of our website www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

