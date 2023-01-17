PHI NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PLDT Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PHI

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) resulting from allegations that PLDT may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PLDT securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 16, 2022, PLDT announced that it had overrun its budget by PHP 48 billion (equivalent to $866 million) for broadband and data projects over the past four years and that it was undertaking a management reorganization process and has initiated improvements on its processes and systems to address weakness that allowed such budget overruns to occur. Then on December 18, 2022, Bloomberg published an article which stated “[t]he Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control.” The Bloomberg article added that the “[a]mount is close to its combined 2020 and 2021 net income”.

On this news, PLDT’s American depositary receipts (ADR) price fell $6.35 per ADR, or 23%, to close at $20.46 per ADR on December 19, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

