Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,925 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Sanders Statement on Fidelity Investments’ New Invest in My Education (ME)℠ Initiative

Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh, N.C. – North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders issued a statement today, following Fidelity Investments’ announcement of its Invest in My Education (ME)℠ initiative:

“Fidelity Investments’ new education initiative expands opportunities for many historically underserved groups of students and is extraordinarily well aligned with North Carolina’s strategic plan for economic development.  Our First in Talent plan recognizes North Carolina’s success as a business location depends on our ability to develop a more diverse, highly educated workforce that can meet today’s and tomorrow’s business challenges.  The new Invest in My Education initiative strengthens our state and I welcome Fidelity’s support as we work to build an economy in North Carolina that works for everyone.”

More information on the program is available at Fidelity's website.

You just read:

Secretary Sanders Statement on Fidelity Investments’ New Invest in My Education (ME)℠ Initiative

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.