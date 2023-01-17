Secretary Sanders Statement on Fidelity Investments’ New Invest in My Education (ME)℠ Initiative

Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh, N.C. – North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders issued a statement today, following Fidelity Investments’ announcement of its Invest in My Education (ME)℠ initiative:

“Fidelity Investments’ new education initiative expands opportunities for many historically underserved groups of students and is extraordinarily well aligned with North Carolina’s strategic plan for economic development. Our First in Talent plan recognizes North Carolina’s success as a business location depends on our ability to develop a more diverse, highly educated workforce that can meet today’s and tomorrow’s business challenges. The new Invest in My Education initiative strengthens our state and I welcome Fidelity’s support as we work to build an economy in North Carolina that works for everyone.”

More information on the program is available at Fidelity's website.