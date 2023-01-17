Emanate Health First in California to Earn DNV Orthopedic Center of Excellence Designation

/EIN News/ -- West Covina, California, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emanate Health has become the first hospital in California to earn the Orthopedic Center of Excellence designation from DNV. Achieving this benchmark provides third party validation of Emanate Health’s commitment to its orthopedic patients.

“It is a privilege to recognize Emanate Health as the first Orthopedic Center of Excellence in California,” said Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “Earning this distinction required dedication from orthopedic leadership and staff; it’s not an easy undertaking.”

Achieving Orthopedic Center of Excellence designation requires that a hospital obtain advanced certification with DNV in at least three (3) of their orthopedic service line programs. Emanate Health has achieved advanced certification of their Hip & Knee Replacement, Spine Surgery, and Shoulder Surgery Programs. The certification requirements are based on industry standards and best practices. The process for becoming certified includes a rigorous onsite survey by DNV.

“Emanate Health is honored to be the first in the State of California and on the West Coast to achieve designation as a DNV Orthopedic Center of Excellence,” said Roger Sharma, CPA, MBA, President & CEO of Emanate Health. “This designation affirms the top-quality orthopedic services we provide and furthers our goal to bring the best care closer to home for patients in our community. Special thanks go to our physicians and staff, as this achievement reflects their hard work and dedication.”

Emanate Health’s Orthopedic Surgery Program performs over 2,100 procedures each year. Their esteemed surgeons and staff are experts in orthopedic care. The Los Angeles Business Journal has featured Dr. Paul Yang and Dr. Ankur Patel in their list of Los Angeles’ Top Doctors for 2022 and 2020, respectively.

“I am extremely proud of the talented, well-trained, diverse, and dedicated group of orthopedic surgeons that have joined our practice at Emanate Health over the past several years. We truly have the ability to provide state-of-the-art orthopedic subspecialty care in a community setting. I want to recognize and thank the entire team for their hard work in getting us formally recognized as a DNV Center of Excellence,” said Thomas O. Bryan, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Emanate Health.

David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance, stated, “Our orthopedic certification team takes pride in knowing that their work directly impacts the safety and quality of patient care.” Tellez further stated, “Programs such as this provide hospitals an innovative way to validate their excellence of the community.”

About Emanate Health



Emanate Health exists to help people keep well in body, mind and spirit by providing quality health care services in a safe, compassionate environment. Emanate Health is the largest nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women’s Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Hospice & Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted “Best Hospital” and “Best Place to Work” and providers are consistently among the “Top Doctors” in Los Angeles County and hospital services are recognized for quality care. Visit emanatehealth.org, our Newsroom and connect with us on LinkedIn │Twitter │ Instagram │ Facebook.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvcert.com/healthcare.

Attachment

Randi Hamilton DNV Healthcare USA Inc. 513-313-0790 questions@dnv.com