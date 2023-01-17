Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,779 in the last 365 days.

American Made Skincare Offers "Smarter Skincare that Delivers" with Natural Ingredients and Satisfaction Guarantee

With a specially formulated line of skincare products backed by a team of expert scientists, American Made Skincare uses the ideal blend of potent, natural ingredients to offer a better way to care for skin.

American Made Skincare is backed by a team of scientists with years of experience formulating skincare ingredients. With products specially formulated to be safe and effective, everything from packing to components was made in America, and the company does not use animal testing. 

“It is so clear to us that this industry can be so much better. Better for you, better for the people who make your products, and better for the planet,” American Made Skincare founders said. “We’re on a mission to make better skincare in a better way. We want to help you find comfort in your own skin.” 

Finding a better way

American Made offers cruelty-free, clean beauty products made in a climate-neutral certified facility in New Jersey, where the company oversees every part of the process, from formulation and production to assembly and packaging. 

“We want to know where everything comes from, and we want to put it together,” company representatives said. “We do it because we love it and because we use every product we make.”

American Made Skincare products

-  Soothing Serum
Featuring apple, hemp, lentils, peptides, watermelon, and other natural ingredients. American Made Skincare offers an elegant, revolutionary way to ensure skin receives optimal nourishment and care. With a formula designed to address all skincare concerns, the serum hydrates and moisturizes skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

-  Better-Balm
The sweet tangerine flavor offers the ultimate treatment for maintaining happy, healthy lips with aloe, jojoba, chamomile, pomegranate, shea butter, and other potent natural ingredients.

-  Clarifying Cleanser
Featuring aloe, kiwi, pineapple, grapefruit, charcoal, and other natural ingredients, this daily deep facial cleanser softens skin and increases elasticity while unclogging pores and fighting blemishes. 

Conclusion

Visit the company’s website to learn more about American Made Skincare and its line of innovative products. Reach out on Facebook and Instagram to connect with the brand on social media. 

Media Contact
Company Name:

American Made Skincare


Contact Person:

Corinne Toland


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://americanmadeskincare.com/

You just read:

American Made Skincare Offers "Smarter Skincare that Delivers" with Natural Ingredients and Satisfaction Guarantee

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.