American Made Skincare Offers "Smarter Skincare that Delivers" with Natural Ingredients and Satisfaction Guarantee

With a specially formulated line of skincare products backed by a team of expert scientists, American Made Skincare uses the ideal blend of potent, natural ingredients to offer a better way to care for skin.

American Made Skincare is backed by a team of scientists with years of experience formulating skincare ingredients. With products specially formulated to be safe and effective, everything from packing to components was made in America, and the company does not use animal testing.

“It is so clear to us that this industry can be so much better. Better for you, better for the people who make your products, and better for the planet,” American Made Skincare founders said. “We’re on a mission to make better skincare in a better way. We want to help you find comfort in your own skin.”

Finding a better way

American Made offers cruelty-free, clean beauty products made in a climate-neutral certified facility in New Jersey, where the company oversees every part of the process, from formulation and production to assembly and packaging.

“We want to know where everything comes from, and we want to put it together,” company representatives said. “We do it because we love it and because we use every product we make.”

American Made Skincare products

- Soothing Serum

Featuring apple, hemp, lentils, peptides, watermelon, and other natural ingredients. American Made Skincare offers an elegant, revolutionary way to ensure skin receives optimal nourishment and care. With a formula designed to address all skincare concerns, the serum hydrates and moisturizes skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

- Better-Balm

The sweet tangerine flavor offers the ultimate treatment for maintaining happy, healthy lips with aloe, jojoba, chamomile, pomegranate, shea butter, and other potent natural ingredients.

- Clarifying Cleanser

Featuring aloe, kiwi, pineapple, grapefruit, charcoal, and other natural ingredients, this daily deep facial cleanser softens skin and increases elasticity while unclogging pores and fighting blemishes.

Conclusion

Visit the company’s website to learn more about American Made Skincare and its line of innovative products. Reach out on Facebook and Instagram to connect with the brand on social media.

