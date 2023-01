Three Electrons Infrared announces a new product release: Smallest dual beam IR / VSCEL aiming laser the Vulcan IR-V

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Electrons Infrared , LLC is proud to announce their newest aiming laser product line.Three Electrons Infrared, LLC (3EIR) launched the newest addition to their growing line of infrared products. The new Vulcan VSCEL -IR-V is the smallest, light weight, IR aiming and illumination device made in the USA.In addition to the popular Designate IR and Designate IR-V made for US Night Vision Corporation, 3EIR will begin selling their Vulcan line of products directly to distributors, resellers, and governmental agencies.More product information can be found at:Contact Information:Three Electrons Infrared, LLCDavid Rhomberg, COO / SalesCell: 714-654-99203EIR is a privately held company, located in Vancouver WA, with a sales/field office in Daytona Beach, FL. 3EIR is an electro-optical design and manufacturing company, focused on developing best in class products and delivering them to their customers at competitive prices; innovation, performance, quality, and value are found at www.3eir.com ** The export of night vision equipment is strictly prohibited without a validexport license issued by the U.S. Department of State, Office of DefenseTrade Controls, in accordance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations(ITAR), Title 22, Code of Federal Regulations, Parts 120-130. **