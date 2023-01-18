Submit Release
Three Electrons Infrared announces a new product release: Smallest dual beam IR / VSCEL aiming laser the Vulcan IR-V

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Electrons Infrared, LLC is proud to announce their newest aiming laser product line.

Three Electrons Infrared, LLC (3EIR) launched the newest addition to their growing line of infrared products. The new Vulcan VSCEL-IR-V is the smallest, light weight, IR aiming and illumination device made in the USA.

In addition to the popular Designate IR and Designate IR-V made for US Night Vision Corporation, 3EIR will begin selling their Vulcan line of products directly to distributors, resellers, and governmental agencies.

More product information can be found at:

https://www.3eir.com/vulcanir-v/


Contact Information:

Three Electrons Infrared, LLC
David Rhomberg, COO / Sales
Cell: 714-654-9920


3EIR is a privately held company, located in Vancouver WA, with a sales/field office in Daytona Beach, FL. 3EIR is an electro-optical design and manufacturing company, focused on developing best in class products and delivering them to their customers at competitive prices; innovation, performance, quality, and value are found at www.3eir.com .

** The export of night vision equipment is strictly prohibited without a valid
export license issued by the U.S. Department of State, Office of Defense
Trade Controls, in accordance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations
(ITAR), Title 22, Code of Federal Regulations, Parts 120-130. **

David Rhomberg
Three Electrons Infrared, LLC
+1 714-654-9920
daver@3eir.com

