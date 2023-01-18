The Headstrong Project Receives $1.15M from the JTMF Foundation, Providing Mental Health Care to the Veteran Population
Investment allows Headstrong to provide access to more than 100 unique unduplicated Oregon clients through 3,350 clinical sessions over three years
We are excited to partner with JTMF Foundation on our shared mission to meaningfully impact and support people that have served our country in Oregon and the greater Pacific Northwest”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headstrong Project Inc., a national-facing mental health treatment practice of choice providing military-connected individuals and their families with barrier-free, stigma-free, and confidential mental health treatment, announces a three-year, $1.15M regional partnership with the JTMF Foundation. The primary goal of this partnership is to bring Headstrong services at-scale to Oregon and the greater Paciﬁc Northwest in general to support the Foundation’s goals for creating a welcoming home for its military populations. This partnership will support Headstrong’s ongoing transformation of the military-connected mental health landscape in Oregon and the greater Paciﬁc Northwest by advancing greater equity, accessibility, evidence-based treatment, and unique organizational capacity to best support the region's military communities and their trauma-associated mental health needs.
“We are excited to partner with JTMF Foundation on our shared mission to meaningfully impact and support people that have served our country in Oregon and the greater Pacific Northwest,” said Ryan Sparks, Treasurer of Headstrong’s Board of Directors and Marine Corps veteran. “Their generous support will allow us to continue to expand the availability and level of mental health care for thousands of military-connected families throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said Sparks.
Since its inception over ten years ago, Headstrong has pioneered a unique model for veterans to triumph over trauma by treating trauma-related sequelae and comorbid conditions, including suicidality. Importantly, and in contrast to prevailing models of care, Headstrong services are available to veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and family members associated with their care. Headstrong brings care directly to the client through a network of over 285 military-informed, trauma-trained, private practice clinicians who minimize wait times and provide seamless care coordination to maximize program utilization, outcomes, treatment adherence, and client retention.
“The JTMF Foundation is thrilled to help Headstrong bring their services to veterans in Oregon and the Pacific NW” said Tami Marick, Trustee, JTMF Foundation. “Their proven history of successfully helping those who have served our country address mental health challenges is impressive. We look forward to seeing the impact they have in our local communities.”
Suicide among military personnel and veterans aged 18-34 and 35-54 are of increasingly alarming concern, as they continue to demonstrate disproportional rates of suicide compared to other age groups of veterans. In Oregon, the suicide rates for veterans aged 18-34 and 35-54 in 2020 were 41.7 per 100,000 and 57.4 per 100,000, respectively, compared to the rate of 22.3 per 100,000 for non-veteran aged matched groups. Given Headstrong’s mission to supply best-in-class mental health care to our vulnerable military population, the funds supplied by JTMF Foundation will help provide much-needed support to improve mental health service treatment capacity and establish enhanced place-based initiatives to meet the mental health needs in Oregon.
About The Headstrong Project
The Headstrong Project is a leading, national-facing mental health network for our nation’s military members and families connected to their care. It delivers bureaucracy-free and stigma-free evidence-based treatment with industry-leading outcomes. Our practice is founded on three leading principles: Unequaled access to best-in-class clinicians who deliver transformative care through individualized treatment with integrity. Our professional staff, accomplished clinicians, and generous donors unite in a singular purpose - to deliver the courage, tools, and ability to recover and grow following trauma.
Headstrong’s trauma-informed clinical partners provide individualized, evidence-based care to thousands of military-connected members and their families since inception, with over 1,400 veterans in care monthly. To learn more, visit theheadstrongproject.org.
About JTMF Foundation
The JTMF Foundation focuses on four key areas of giving: children, older adults, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and veterans. Founded in 2020, the Foundation seeks to partner with organizations helping people with their immediate needs while also attempting to eliminate the root cause of issues plaguing individuals within these groups. To learn more, visit https://www.jtmffoundation.org/
