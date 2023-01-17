Tax Network USA Joins Forces With “Let There Be Light” Star, Kevin Sorbo
Taxpayers Who Owe The IRS Are Encouraged To Call Tax Network USA TodayENCINO, CA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific actor and star of the 2017 film “Let There Be Light”, Kevin Sorbo, has partnered with full-service tax resolution firm Tax Network USA. Tax Network USA specializes in solving all sorts of tax problems for individuals and business owners looking to reduce the amount of tax they owe or settle with the IRS. The IRS has been cleared to receive over $80 billion in funding with the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which means their collection efforts will ramp up this tax season. Fortunately, the tax experts at Tax Network USA have settled over $500 million in tax debts to the IRS and state authorities for Americans across the country. The Tax Network USA team prides itself on relieving Americans of nightmarish tax problems and freeing taxpayers from the looming fears that come with taxes and the IRS.
Their team has built a reputation on precision and impeccable customer service. Tax Network USA holds an impressive 4.9 star rating on BestCompany.com and an A+ rating at the Better Business Bureau. They are offering free and confidential consultations that are available now for scheduling at their website (taxnetworkusa.com).
Kevin Sorbo is known for his performances in other movies such as “Faith Under Fire” and “Forgiven”. His star role in the “Hercules” hit television series is what gained his place in the entertainment industry. Sorbo is well known in Hollywood for his unwavering commitment to his Christian faith, and has established himself as one of the few patriotic actors everyday Americans respect. Sorbo will join Tax Network USA this year in their efforts to provide American citizens with solutions to their tax problems.
