NO MAMES WEY TACOS COMING TO THE UNITED STATES
No Mames Wey Tacos is coming to the US on Jan. 25! Experience authentic Mexico City-style tacos in a new sleek, modern restaurant atmosphere.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Mames Wey Tacos Coming to the United States, Savor Authentic Mexico City-style Tacos with a Twist
No Mames Wey Tacos is coming to the US on Jan. 25! Experience authentic Mexico City-style tacos in a new sleek, modern restaurant atmosphere. On opening day, foodies get to try free "hot but not too spicy" tacos from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while enjoying their favorite Mariachi songs.
"Simply put—tacos, tacos, tacos are what we do best!" CEO Mauricio Bouzas said. "We are excited to bring genuine Mexico City style tacos in a modern and creative atmosphere to the US."
"When No Mames Wey Tacos was started, I was on a mission to provide the very best tacos to every customer with fresh ingredients and recipes that are unmatched and unrivaled," Founder Samuel Salinas said.
In addition to their trademark tacos & famous salsas, the restaurant also offers burritos, quesadillas and botanas. All menu items are between $3 and $10. For more details, visit the Florida menu at www.nomames.us. Delivery and unique catering options are available as well.
The Gadea Group from Galicia, Spain are the proud owners of seven customer-favorite brands including the well-known taqueria. Since 2015, the group has operated more than 68 restaurants in Spain. Additionally, it also has other restaurants throughout Portugal and Mexico that continue to have lines out the door.
In 2023, the brand has expansion plans for 75 more No Mames Wey locations throughout the U.S starting with its first location in Florida at 540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Other sites mid-year are set to follow in New York, Illinois, Nevada, Texas, and California.
Samuel Salinas & Roger Antelo founded No Mames Wey Tacos in Carballo, Galicia, Spain in 2022. The Gadea Group and its partners aim to create the world's biggest chain of Mexican restaurants. The No Mames Wey® brand is the recipient of the Charles V Award for Business Excellence 2022 and continues to grow and very popular among foodies that love traditional yet exciting tacos.
Follow the taqueria on Instagram (@quieronmw) and online at www.nomames.us
