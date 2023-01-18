Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,285 in the last 365 days.

NO MAMES WEY TACOS COMING TO THE UNITED STATES

Inside with Customers

No Mames Wey Tacos is coming to the US on Jan. 25! Experience authentic Mexico City-style tacos in a new sleek, modern restaurant atmosphere.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Mames Wey Tacos Coming to the United States, Savor Authentic Mexico City-style Tacos with a Twist

No Mames Wey Tacos is coming to the US on Jan. 25! Experience authentic Mexico City-style tacos in a new sleek, modern restaurant atmosphere. On opening day, foodies get to try free "hot but not too spicy" tacos from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while enjoying their favorite Mariachi songs.

"Simply put—tacos, tacos, tacos are what we do best!" CEO Mauricio Bouzas said. "We are excited to bring genuine Mexico City style tacos in a modern and creative atmosphere to the US."

"When No Mames Wey Tacos was started, I was on a mission to provide the very best tacos to every customer with fresh ingredients and recipes that are unmatched and unrivaled," Founder Samuel Salinas said.

In addition to their trademark tacos & famous salsas, the restaurant also offers burritos, quesadillas and botanas. All menu items are between $3 and $10. For more details, visit the Florida menu at www.nomames.us. Delivery and unique catering options are available as well.

The Gadea Group from Galicia, Spain are the proud owners of seven customer-favorite brands including the well-known taqueria. Since 2015, the group has operated more than 68 restaurants in Spain. Additionally, it also has other restaurants throughout Portugal and Mexico that continue to have lines out the door.

In 2023, the brand has expansion plans for 75 more No Mames Wey locations throughout the U.S starting with its first location in Florida at 540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Other sites mid-year are set to follow in New York, Illinois, Nevada, Texas, and California.

Samuel Salinas & Roger Antelo founded No Mames Wey Tacos in Carballo, Galicia, Spain in 2022. The Gadea Group and its partners aim to create the world's biggest chain of Mexican restaurants. The No Mames Wey® brand is the recipient of the Charles V Award for Business Excellence 2022 and continues to grow and very popular among foodies that love traditional yet exciting tacos.

Follow the taqueria on Instagram (@quieronmw) and online at www.nomames.us

Contact:
Robyn Bouzas
Phone: 561-657-9114
Robyn@nomames.us
Website: www.nomames.us

Robyn Bouzas
No Mames Wey
+1 561-657-9114
Robyn@nomames.us
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

NO MAMES WEY TACOS COMING TO THE UNITED STATES

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.