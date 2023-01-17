Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 17, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 17 will include the following:

Tuesday, January 17 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the South Carolina Recycling Market Development Advisory Council Meeting, Commercial Metals Company Steel, 310 New State Road, Cayce, S.C.

Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will give the keynote address at Wofford College's "The American Revolutionary War was Won in South Carolina!" event, Wofford College's Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts- Jerome Johnson Richardson Theatre, 130 Memorial Drive, Spartanburg, S.C.

Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Business Speaks Dinner, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C

Thursday, January 19 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Homebuilders Association of Greenville’s 2023 Upstate Housing Market Forecast luncheon, Greenville Convention Center, Room 202 C, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, January 20 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the University of South Carolina Investiture, Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 9, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 9, 2023, included:

Monday, January 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Palmetto Business Forum’s January meeting, Board Room of Southstate Bank, 520 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, January 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

6:00 PM: Inaugural event.

Wednesday, January 11

9:00 AM: Inaugural event.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Inaugural event.

12:30 PM: Inaugural event.

2:00 PM: Inaugural event.

7:30 PM: Inaugural event.