Asian Americans Mourns the Loss of William Consovoy

Asian Americans and future generations will forever remember Will Consovoy and his legacy.”BOSTON, MA, U.S., January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 10, 2023, Consovoy McCarthy PLLC, the law firm that William Consovoy co-founded in 2014, announced that William Consovoy passed away after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
— Asian Americans for Equal Rights
There has been an outpouring of grief from the Asian American community as more people learn about the passing of William Consovoy, a lead attorney representing the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) in a pair of high profile cases against Harvard University and University of North Carolina, citing their discriminatory admission practices against Asian American students.
Will’s friends and colleagues have been sharing their memories in social media and the Federalist Society.
“He was a big man with a big laugh, a big smile, and a big and generous heart. Will also had the most important virtue anyone can have—courage. That courage led him and his best friend Tom McCarthy to leave a safe and comfortable Biglaw partnership to form a two-man law firm in 2014 to represent Students for Fair Admissions in two valiant lawsuits to restore the founding principles of the civil rights movement,” wrote Edward Blum, President of SFFA.
Adam Mortara, lead trial attorney of the SFFA during the 2018 trial of the Harvard case in the U.S. District Court in Boston, recalled, “When Will called and asked me to try the SFFA v. Harvard case, I was initially reluctant and a lot of professional colleagues counseled me to stay away. But Will told me that it would be the most important thing I would ever do in the profession. I trusted him and he was right.”
Asian Americans have long been suffering from discrimination. During the 2018, the SFFA attorneys revealed that Harvard has been assigning artificially low personality scores to achieve the racial balance desired by the school.
“The passing of Will is an unfathomable loss to all of us. We are grateful for Will and the SFFA for being our voice when our own voices are not strong enough. Asian Americans and our future generations will forever remember Will and his legacy,” said Helen Yang, Vice President of the Asian Americans for Equal Rights.
Asian Americans Coalition for Educate (AACE), a non-profit organization that has been working closely with the SFFA, also issued a press release to remember William Consovoy.
