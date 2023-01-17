Attorney General Bonta Announces Hiring of California Department of Justice’s First-Ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

New position will lead DOJ’s ongoing efforts to build and maintain an organizational culture that promotes inclusivity and supports excellence in service

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the hiring of Kevin E. Hooks as the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) first-ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO). The CDIO will lead DOJ’s ongoing efforts to build and maintain an organizational culture that promotes an inclusive and diverse workforce, and supports excellence in service.

“My office is deeply committed to supporting and developing an organizational culture that respects and reflects the rich diversity of our state,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Through our ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity, equity, and excellence, we’re taking steps to be better equipped to serve all of California’s residents. I’m excited to have Kevin on board as our department’s first-ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and I look forward to the work ahead. For all those who are interested in helping defend the people, values, and resources of California, I urge you to consider a career here at the California Department of Justice. We are always looking to bring on qualified personnel.”

“I am honored to be the new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the California Department of Justice,” said Kevin E. Hooks, DOJ’s first-ever Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “My top priority in this role will be to cultivate a more inclusive environment within DOJ and throughout California. I am committed to this work and I am confident that, by working together, we will build a more equitable California for everyone.”

Working closely with the entire DOJ, the CDIO will support and implement strategies aimed at cultivating a work environment that values the differences, talents, and abilities of all employees and fosters a culture of belonging where everyone feels confident that bringing their authentic selves to work will not limit opportunities to excel. The new position is responsible for developing and providing overall management and direction for DOJ’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging programs, including the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, to effectively integrate inclusion across DOJ and further foster cultural competency. As part of that, the CDIO will work to strengthen DOJ’s recruitment, hiring, and retention efforts, recognizing that an agency that better reflects California will be better situated to serve the needs of all Californians. The CDIO will work closely with DOJ’s executive leadership, Office of Human Resources, Equal Employment Rights and Resolution Office, and other internal and external stakeholders, including DOJ’s various divisions and employee organizations.

In this new role, the CDIO joins DOJ with extensive experience in the planning and management of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Mr. Hooks most recently served as the President and CEO of CEOLIFE Unplugged, leading various diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. From 2020 to 2021, he was the Chief Community Officer and Head of Diversity for Acorns. From 2013 to 2021, he was the President and CEO of the Las Vegas Urban League. Mr. Hooks also worked in various roles in the private sector for Weber Shandwick, UPP Entertainment Marketing, and State Farm Insurance. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from Missouri Southern State University and, in 2015, was a member of the inaugural Presidential Leadership Scholars Program.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity that carries over into DOJ’s work on behalf of the people of California. The Attorney General urges people of all backgrounds to consider a career at DOJ. For more than 150 years, the Office of the Attorney General has served as the people’s lawyer and a leader in law enforcement and crime prevention. DOJ employees are committed to meeting the highest professional standards — in service of the people of California. If you’re determined to make a better California, a better country, and a better world, DOJ invites you to seek a career within the department as a lawyer, special agent, program manager, forensic scientist, researcher, legal assistant, information technology specialist, communications professional, investigative auditor, and more. DOJ is always in search of the best talent to help defend the people, resources, and values of California.

Learn more about joining DOJ here: https://oag.ca.gov/careers. You can also watch this video to hear directly from DOJ employees.