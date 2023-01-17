SecureSpace announces opening of new self storage facility in Brea, CA

/EIN News/ -- Brea, CA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace today announced the grand opening of a newly built SecureSpace Self Storage facility, located in and serving the area of Brea, CA.

The newly built class A facility is strategically located at 2700 E Imperial Highway, with frontage directly on California State Route 90, where over 42,000 vehicles per day travel the corridor connecting the Orange and Golden State Freeways. The facility serves the dense and rapidly growing residential area of Brea, currently home to 125,000 people within a 3-mile radius, with a median income well above the national average at $111,000.

SecureSpace Self Storage Brea offers 95,875 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x20’.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Golden State, with SecureSpace Brea featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi throughout, an open concept workspace, packing supplies including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale, and friendly staff.

“Continuing our expansion across California, I am excited to announce that SecureSpace Brea is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “This is an underserved area where the average storage facility was built in 1980, less than 15% of units are climate controlled, and average summer temperatures hit the high 80s.”

Brea combines a vibrant city with charming residential neighborhoods to create a model community, with top-rated schools, fresh retail space, and a focus on sustainable development that belies its central role in the Southern California oil boom.

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Brea is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.



