HTLF Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for January 30, 2023

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced the company will host a conference call detailing its fourth quarter 2022 earnings at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on January 30, 2023, after market close.

To access the call by phone, please register here and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. 

To join the call via webcast, click here, complete the form and submit. You will then be directed to the webcast, which will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.68 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Bryan R. McKeag
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
(563) 589-1994
bmckeag@htlf.com


