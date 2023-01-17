Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,695 in the last 365 days.

F&I Sentinel Adds Scott Zucco to Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&I Sentinel, the leading automotive compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider, today announced that Scott M. Zucco has joined F&I Sentinel as Vice President of Sales, effective January 3rd. Zucco is an accomplished sales professional with unparalleled business acumen gained over his 30-plus years of experience in business development and relationship management. He will lead the F&I Sentinel sales team in defining and executing key strategies to meet and exceed sales goals.

 “Now more than ever, auto lenders need a comprehensive compliance solution that helps mitigate reputational, financial, litigation, and regulatory risks of financing F&I products. Millions of dollars are at stake,” said F&I Sentinel Co-Founder and CEO Stephen McDaniel. “Scott’s in-depth knowledge of emerging technologies coupled with his auto finance industry experience will drive continued growth and expansion of CITADEL® and FAIRRCalc®, two of our solutions designed to protect lenders.”

Most recently, Zucco served as Senior Account Executive with Upstart, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform designed to improve access to affordable credit. Previously, Zucco served as Senior Technology Sales Executive with Defi Solutions (formerly Fiserv), a financial services company that offers loan originations and servicing, and was Senior Vice President at Lee and Mason of Maryland, Inc., a full-service program administrator providing risk management services.

 “F&I Sentinel is an innovator and leader in the F&I compliance space with an outstanding team of compliance experts and software solution developers,” said Zucco. “With my extensive experience in AI platforms and risk management, I’m excited to serve as VP of Sales to expand implementation and use of CITADEL, the company’s signature compliance solution for auto finance lenders across the country.”

F&I Sentinel’s cloud-based CITADEL® SaaS platform is an efficient turn-key compliance solution that protects finance sources, dealers, and consumers by mitigating reputation, financial, litigation, and regulatory risks in connection with the sale and financing of vehicle finance and insurance products. F&I Sentinel’s FAIRRCalc®, proprietary software developed to assist finance sources with respect to F&I product refunds, leverages CITADEL® to provide real-time, accurate, and compliant GAP waiver refund quotes, inclusive of cancellation fees, to automotive finance sources.

 # # #

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel is the automotive industry’s leading compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider. F&I Sentinel continuously monitors marketplace developments across the United States to ensure that F&I products comply with corporate financing requirements, meet fiscal viability standards, and provide value to the consumer. F&I Sentinel is a privately owned Florida-based company founded in 2018 to serve the automotive finance industry. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit http://www.fandisentinel.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-i-sentinel.

Attachment 


Press
F&I Sentinel
8502221996
press@fandisentinel.com

You just read:

F&I Sentinel Adds Scott Zucco to Leadership Team

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.