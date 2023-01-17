Submit Release
FDA Updates and Press Announcements on Angiotensin II Receptor Blocker (ARB) Recalls (Valsartan, Losartan, and Irbesartan)

Update [12/19/2018] FDA is publishing interim acceptable intake levels of nitrosamine impurities in angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) for manufacturers to use to ensure their finished drug products are safe for patients.

The agency evaluated safety data for N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) and N-Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) to determine an interim acceptable intake level for these impurities in the ARB class. NDMA and NDEA are probable human carcinogens and should not be present in drug products. We are currently aware of NDMA and NDEA in certain valsartan, irbesartan and losartan-containing products, and those products and some active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) used to manufacture them have been recalled from the U.S. market. See the list of valsartan products under recall and the list of irbesartan products under recall

Drug products that contain NDMA or NDEA above the limits in the table below pose an unacceptable risk to patients. The agency will use the interim limits to recommend manufacturers conduct a voluntary recall if laboratory testing confirms the presence of nitrosamine impurities in finished drug product. FDA is working with industry and international regulators to ensure products entering the market do not contain these impurities, but we are tolerating the impurities below the level established in the table for a short period of time to avoid a possible shortage of ARBs.

The agency reminds manufacturers they are responsible for developing and using suitable methods to detect impurities, including when they make changes to their manufacturing processes. If a manufacturer detects a new impurity or higher level of impurities, they should fully evaluate the impurities and take action to ensure the product is safe for patients. To aid industry and regulatory agencies, FDA has developed and published methods to detect NDMA and NDEA impurities – the gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) headspace method, the combined GC/MS headspace method, and the combined GC/MS direct injection method. These methods can be used for drug substances and products, and users should validate them as part of good manufacturing practices and where data are used to support a regulatory submission or required quality assessment of the API or drug product.

Not all ARB products contain NDMA or NDEA impurities, so pharmacists may be able to provide an alternative medication not affected by the recalls, or health care professionals may prescribe a different medication that treats the same condition.

Interim Limits for NDMA and NDEA in Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Drug Maximum Daily Dose (mg/day) Acceptable Intake NDMA (ng/day)*    Acceptable Intake NDMA (ppm)** Acceptable Intake NDEA (ng/day)*     Acceptable Intake NDEA (ppm)**
Valsartan 320 96 0.3 26.5 0.083
Losartan 100 96 0.96 26.5 0.27
Irbesartan 300 96 0.32 26.5 0.088
Azilsartan 80 96 1.2 26.5 0.33
Olmesartan 40 96 2.4 26.5 0.66
Eprosartan 800 96 0.12 26.5 0.033
Candesartan 32 96 3.0 26.5 0.83
Telmisartan 80 96 1.2 26.5 0.33

* The acceptable intake is a daily exposure to a compound such as NDMA or NDEA that results in a 1:100,000 cancer
risk after 70 years exposure
** These values are based on a drug's maximum daily dose as reflected in the drug label

For comparison with the levels of NDMA found in some common foods, please see our Aug. 20, 2018, update.

