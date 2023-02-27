WITH DEMOCRACY SHAKEN TO ITS CORE, NEW BOOK OUTLINES ONE MAN’S VISION TO WORK TIRELESSLY TO STRENGTHEN IT
THE PROMISE OF AMERICA by William Sanchez
— William Sanchez
So says William Sanchez, an attorney who has represented marginalized communities, who did surprisingly well for a newcomer in the 2022 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate and has now shared his story and his vision in a new book entitled THE PROMISE OF AMERICA.
The book passionately touches upon the author’s personal family stories and broader topics of America’s promise for the future and the absolute need to protect the democracy.
“The promise of America,” writes Sanchez, “is why my parents fled communism 60 years ago and came to the greatest country in the world. It is what drives millions to want to enter our country every year. It is the driving force behind thousands of my clients’ wishes. Rather than write a biography or memoir about my life, I thought it would be more appropriate to write about this issue, and how it has affected our lives.”
“I do deeply love the country that opened its doors to our family and continues to do so for those in need but feel that the recent attacks on our democracy require a firm rebuke. I humbly hope this book is one of the vehicles used to serve that purpose.”
Born in Spanish Harlem to Cuban refugee parents, Will has represented marginalized communities ever since he graduated from Georgetown Law. Having served the country as a White House appointee and Special Counsel shortly after 9/11, he recently ran for U.S. Senate in Florida as a progressive with bold ideas for America’s future. The book guides readers through personal family stories as well as broader topics touching on America’s Promise for the future and the absolute need to protect and strengthen the democracy.
THE PROMISE OF AMERICA is available on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Will Sanchez was born in NYC, in 1961, the son of Cuban exiles who fled Communism and the Castro regime. He grew up in New York’s diverse Spanish Harlem. As senior partner of the family law firm he has always defended marginalized communities, especially refugees and immigrants. The January 6th insurrection inspired him to run for U.S. Senate, focusing on protecting the democracy. He received more votes than any other newcomer in the 2022 US Senate Democratic primary. Visit williamsanchezbook.com.
