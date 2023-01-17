Fierce Healthcare names Xealth as one of its 2023 “Fierce 15” Companies

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2023 Fierce 15 companies, designating it as one of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry.

“As hospitals face increasing financial pressure, digital health programs are accelerating in health systems of all sizes for their ability to save clinicians time and put resources in patients’ hands quickly,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder, Xealth. “Xealth is the only digital heath platform that takes an approach which has driven improved activation, engagement and operational efficiency for our clients. We are excited to be recognized in Fierce Healthcare’s Fierce 15.”

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Healthcare’s fifth annual Fierce 15 selection and represents many corners of the industry from virtual mental health to healthcare staffing and virtual reality.

"The healthcare industry is in the midst of rapid, disruptive change and this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for innovation and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered,” said Heather Landi, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems. Through the Xealth Digital Care SMART on FHIR app and automation functionality, the platform brings digital health vendors, programs and tools into clinical and patient workflow. When combined with the company’s custom data and analytics, health systems can track, analyze and evaluate everything through their digital health integration platform. To date, 12 million orders have been sent, 100,000 providers engaged and two million patients reached.

An internationally-recognized daily report reaching a network of over 160,000 healthcare industry professionals, Fierce Healthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. This year Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

