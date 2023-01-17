F&G conducting winter fish survey on Lake Cascade in January

Attention Cascade ice anglers: This winter, IDFG will be conducting fisheries surveys on Lake Cascade with partners at the University of Idaho. These surveys are part of an ongoing graduate study evaluating seasonal changes in diet and growth of perch, bass, and pikeminnow in Lake Cascade.

To conduct these surveys, holes larger than 10 inches in diameter will be cut with saws to deploy sampling gears in several locations across the lake. These areas will be clearly marked with ice shanties, bright orange paint, and descriptive signs until the survey is complete and the holes refreeze.

For more information about Lake Cascade and other fisheries in the McCall subregion, visit idfg.idaho.gov or contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137, Regional Fisheries Biologist mike.thomas@idfg.idaho.gov, or Regional Fisheries Manager jordan.messner@idfg.idaho.gov.

