Small Businesses can Stand Out in Today's Digital Marketplace
A dozen professionals discuss "How to Stand Out in Today's Digital Marketplace" to help small business find ideal customers in uncertain economic times
Brands are going after the same audience using the same analytics and as a result look the same. To stand out you need to first understand your brand and your ideal customer's experiences.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Jan 30th to Feb 3rd, 2023 MarketAPeel is hosting the Stand Out Summit. Over the 5 days, 15 speakers will share their thoughts about, "How to Stand Out in Today's Digital Marketplace."
— Shannon Peel
Shannon Peel of MarketAPeel said, "small businesses spend hours trying to connect with their ideal audience online and in the end, the results are not reflective of the effort they've put in and they want to give up." She wanted to bring ideas to small business owners to help them stand out online and the collaborative nature of summits is the perfect platform. "It's all about matching those who have solutions with those who have the problem," says Shannon.
Key Speakers at the event
Shannon Peel, Brand Storyteller and Digital Publisher, will share how to know what you want to be known for to create a brand that stands out. Shannon has 30 years of experience in marketing, advertising, writing, and creating a brand. She is the owner of MarketAPeel, host of the BrandAPeel podcast, author of the BrandAPeel Digital Book, publisher of the APeeling digital magazine, and organizer of MarketAPeel Summits.
Rich “Trigger” Bontrager is the creator and host of How To Rock the Stage Show, airing live each Wednesday night. Rich hosts the National Speakers Association (NSA) podcaster, author forums, and the new NSA LIVE show Behind the Stage. He has 30 years experience as a professional broadcaster, keynote speaker, and Pastor.
Lilian Sue is a PR coach and publicity expert who helps creative entrepreneurs and brands gain the confidence to learn how to make public relations work to craft brand stories on a worldwide scale.
MarketAPeel is a brand storytelling agency and digital publisher creating platforms for small business to tell their stories to audiences. MarketAPeel produces the BrandAPeel podcast, supports brands with the CreateAPeel coaching program, Publishes the APeeling digital magazine / book series and organizes the MarketAPeel summits. MarketAPeel and its brands are privately held by branding expert - Shannon Peel in Vancouver, BC, Canada.
