Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,218 in the last 365 days.

Small Businesses can Stand Out in Today's Digital Marketplace

Shannon Peel head shot

Shannon Peel

speaker coach

Rich Bontrager

PR specialist

Lilian Sue

A dozen professionals discuss "How to Stand Out in Today's Digital Marketplace" to help small business find ideal customers in uncertain economic times

Brands are going after the same audience using the same analytics and as a result look the same. To stand out you need to first understand your brand and your ideal customer's experiences.”
— Shannon Peel
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Jan 30th to Feb 3rd, 2023 MarketAPeel is hosting the Stand Out Summit. Over the 5 days, 15 speakers will share their thoughts about, "How to Stand Out in Today's Digital Marketplace."

Shannon Peel of MarketAPeel said, "small businesses spend hours trying to connect with their ideal audience online and in the end, the results are not reflective of the effort they've put in and they want to give up." She wanted to bring ideas to small business owners to help them stand out online and the collaborative nature of summits is the perfect platform. "It's all about matching those who have solutions with those who have the problem," says Shannon.

Key Speakers at the event

Shannon Peel, Brand Storyteller and Digital Publisher, will share how to know what you want to be known for to create a brand that stands out. Shannon has 30 years of experience in marketing, advertising, writing, and creating a brand. She is the owner of MarketAPeel, host of the BrandAPeel podcast, author of the BrandAPeel Digital Book, publisher of the APeeling digital magazine, and organizer of MarketAPeel Summits.

Rich “Trigger” Bontrager is the creator and host of How To Rock the Stage Show, airing live each Wednesday night. Rich hosts the National Speakers Association (NSA) podcaster, author forums, and the new NSA LIVE show Behind the Stage. He has 30 years experience as a professional broadcaster, keynote speaker, and Pastor.

Lilian Sue is a PR coach and publicity expert who helps creative entrepreneurs and brands gain the confidence to learn how to make public relations work to craft brand stories on a worldwide scale.

https://marketapeel.agency/summit

MarketAPeel is a brand storytelling agency and digital publisher creating platforms for small business to tell their stories to audiences. MarketAPeel produces the BrandAPeel podcast, supports brands with the CreateAPeel coaching program, Publishes the APeeling digital magazine / book series and organizes the MarketAPeel summits. MarketAPeel and its brands are privately held by branding expert - Shannon Peel in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Shannon Peel
MarketAPeel
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Small Businesses can Stand Out in Today's Digital Marketplace

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.