Smart food safety products showcased at TMC
Whiting Systems to exhibit at TMC booth 737 Safer Products.
We are excited to bring new innovation this year to the Technology Maintenance Council and exhibit at booth 737”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems is pleased to announce continued support in ATA's Technology Maintenance Council. Whiting System's has been a valued Allied member of TMC since 1997 and is excited about this years showing at Booth 737.
— Jason Rhoads
For more than 60 years, TMC’s has helped trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively through their member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices. TMC’s industry best practices also provide guidance to manufacturers in the design of their equipment. Whiting Systems has played a major role with efforts researching best practices for wash process and volunteering task force secretary, and study group leaders. Whiting Systems believes in giving back in advocacy, education and professional development in the trucking industry through TMC.
"The Technology Maintenance Council has been a strong voice for maintenance directors, fleet asset managers, and technicians since 1956 as RCCC and now more so than ever is proving to be a great networking opportunity for service providers and fleets." said Director of Marketing Jason Rhoads. Whiting Systems as a active member this year will be displaying at booth 737 it's latest innovation of a autonomous internal trailer wash out. "Paired with Whiting's PURE NSF food safety disinfectant, our autonomous internal trailer wash out is safe and effective saving time and money." said Rhoads. Whiting's SmartWashout® autonomous internal trailer washout will reduce fleets cost in cleaning, protect from food born illnesses, all while 100% data documented for the fleet. These systems will play a major role in the future recommended practices for internal trailer wash processes. "Our goal is to educate through working all TMC's task force and study groups." Russ Whiting President of Whiting Systems says.
As a leader in the industry of fleet washing systems, Whiting Systems cater to a broad spectrum of for hire and private fleet clientele and their unique needs. No matter the business goals, Whiting Systems offer the tools and resources to keep their vehicles in pristine condition for years to come. By choosing Whiting Systems as your provider for fleet wash solutions, you are investing in the life span and performance of the vehicles that drive your business. "We are excited to continue working with TMC and look forward to the future growth." Whiting Said
"We are excited to bring new innovation this year to the Technology Maintenance Council and exhibit at booth 737." said Rhoads. Please stop by and visit us to sign up for Whiting Systems Thought Leader Gathering in 2023.
About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and fleet wash systems to the leading semi truck, train, bus and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, passenger rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene.
Jason Rhoads
Whiting Systems, Inc. - Alexander, AR
+1 800-542-9031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
automatous trailer washout system