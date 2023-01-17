The Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market to Register Immense Growth at CAGR of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global fetal monitoring device market is anticipated to grow positively owing to the increased need for monitoring fetuses for various congenital disabilities and the prevalence of preterm births and post-term pregnancy, the development of technologically advanced fetal monitors, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the rise in government and non-government initiatives for maternal and fetal health around the world.

The global fetal monitoring device market is anticipated to grow positively owing to the increased need for monitoring fetuses for various congenital disabilities and the prevalence of preterm births and post-term pregnancy, the development of technologically advanced fetal monitors, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the rise in government and non-government initiatives for maternal and fetal health around the world.

DelveInsight’s Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Fetal Monitoring Devices companies’ market shares, challenges, fetal monitoring devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key fetal monitoring devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global fetal monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Notable fetal monitoring devices companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Cardinal Health, Nidek Medical, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Heal Force, Medgyn Products, Inc., Promed Technology Co., Limited, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, Trivitron Healthcare, Neoventa Medical AB, Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd, EDAN Instruments, Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, CooperSurgical Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Life Plus Healthcare (P) Ltd., Bionet, and several others are currently operating in the fetal monitoring devices market.

In March 2022, Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, received a USD 5 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to improve maternal and fetal health. With this grant, Butterfly will provide 1,000 healthcare workers in Sub-Saharan Africa with the Butterfly iQ+, the world's only handheld, whole-body point-of-care ultrasound probe.

In February 2022, CooperSurgical set to acquire Cook Medical's Reproductive Health Division to expand its offerings of ob-gyn and fertility medical devices.

In June 2021, Remote pregnancy monitoring company Nuvo Group announced the FDA supplemental 510(k) clearance to add a new uterine activity module to its INVU system. INVU is a physician-prescribed, wearable pregnancy monitoring system.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the fetal monitoring devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Report

Fetal Monitoring Devices Overview

A fetal monitoring device is a medical device that includes a monitoring unit, cables, and electrodes. They are intended to measure, record, and display fetal heart rate, uterine contractions, and maternal blood pressure, as well as heart rate, before and during childbirth. It is a medical method used to check the health of an unborn baby to ensure a safe birth. Furthermore, it tracks chronic lung diseases, mental retardation, neonatal diseases, hypothermia, vision and hearing problems, and jaundice.





Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global fetal monitoring devices market out of all regions. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of various fetal birth defects and an increase in preterm births are expected to aid in the growth of the North American fetal monitoring devices Market. Furthermore, the country’s government is actively involved in maternal and fetal health initiatives throughout the country. According to the CDC 2022, several state-based birth defects programs currently track CHDs in newborns and young children. As a result of the rising prevalence of these defects in the country, there will be greater demand for treatments that use fetal monitoring devices, creating a favorable growth environment for the United States fetal monitoring devices market and the North American region.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the fetal monitoring devices market, get a snapshot of the Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

The fetal monitoring devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The primary driver of product demand is an increased need to monitor fetuses for various birth defects. Furthermore, the prevalence of preterm births, post-term pregnancy, the development of technologically advanced fetal monitors, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the increase in government and non-government initiatives for maternal and fetal health across the world are anticipated to bolster the fetal monitoring devices market growth.

However, the risks associated with invasive fetal monitoring and the high equipment cost may be some of the factors limiting the growth of the fetal monitoring devices market.

Additionally, the fetal monitoring devices market witnessed a COVID-19 outbreak, which significantly increased the use of fetal monitoring devices. People who had COVID-19 during their pregnancy were at an increased risk of complications affecting their pregnancy and developing babies. COVID-19, for example, increases the risk of having a preterm (before 37 weeks) or stillborn baby. This resulted in an increase in demand for fetal monitoring devices during the pandemic. Furthermore, the process of economic recovery with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape post pandemically made the resumption of regular healthcare services, which will keep demand for these products on track in the fetal monitoring devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the fetal monitoring devices market dynamics @ Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Fetal Monitoring Devices Market CAGR ~7% Projected Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 4.72 Billion Key Fetal Monitoring Devices Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Cardinal Health, Nidek Medical, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Heal Force, Medgyn Products, Inc., Promed Technology Co., Limited, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, Trivitron Healthcare, Neoventa Medical AB, Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd, EDAN Instruments, Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, CooperSurgical Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Life Plus Healthcare (P) Ltd., Bionet, among others

Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Assessment

Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Ultrasound Devices (2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound), Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitors, Fetal Doppler Devices, Telemetry Devices, Others Market Segmentation By Method: Invasive, Non-Invasive, Market Segmentation By Portability: Portable, Non-Portable Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the fetal monitoring devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Fetal Monitoring Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Fetal Monitoring Devices Market 7 Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the fetal monitoring devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Trends

