PM SOGAVARE SERENADED WITH BIRTHDAY GREETINGS AND GIFTS.

PM Sogavare receiving the birthday gifts from His Excellences’ Messrs Strahan and Schwass

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was taken by surprise this morning when he unexpectedly received birthday presents from the High Commissioners of Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Prime Minister Sogavare later revealed that according to his schedule he was to arrive at the airport and head straight into the aircraft for Taro, Choiseul Province. However, that was not the case as he was ushered into the terminal by his Deputy Secretary (Policy) to briefly ‘meet’ with the two high commissioners.

PM Sogavare further revealed that he was not aware of any ‘meeting’, it was when he met the High Commissioners when he was given the customary birthday greeting and the presents.

Australian High Commissioner Dr Lachlan Strahan presented a gift to PM Sogavare and so as his colleague the New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass.

A surprised PM Sogavare thanked the Excellences’ for their well wishes and gifts.

As if that was not enough, PM Sogavare was also greeted and received happy birthday well-wishes at the Taro ground breaking ceremony later during the day.

A cake that was brought from Honiara to Taro purposely for the ground breaking ceremony, was shared by all guests as part of PM’s birthday. Guests have serenaded PM Sogavare with the ‘happy birthday’ song to conclude the birthday celebration accorded to him.

-PM Press Sec

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.