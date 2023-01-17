2023 iaedp™ Symposium Unveils Spanish-Only Workshops for Live Conference

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com)announces the Spanish-only line-up of workshops for its 2023 iaedp™ Symposium.

PEKIN, IL, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com), recognized for excellence in first-quality education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorders, has announced the Spanish-only line-up of workshops and presentations for its 2023 iaedp™ Symposium.

Scheduled for February 16-19 in Palm Springs at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort, the upcoming, live and in-person iaedp™ Symposium also features keynote speakers, workshops and presentations, Core Courses, and Pre-Conference sessions. Offered to national and international professionals alike, the iaedp™ Symposium is dedicated to meet the needs of professionals in the treatment of eating disorders.

“This is a rare opportunity for our international attendees to participate and experience the full offering at our annual iaedp™ Symposium,” says Blanche Williams, Director of International Affairs at the iaedp™ Foundation. “With registration, all of the Spanish-language sessions are available plus the scores of other workshops and the interactive Exhibit Hall, which showcases premiere eating disorders treatment centers and high-tech companies serving the needs of eating disorder professionals.”

The Spanish-only sessions are focused on contemporary and diverse topics and feature some of the most accomplished eating disorders treatment specialists from around the globe, including Argentina, Costa Rica, Spain, Chile and Mexico. The scheduled Spanish presentations include:



On Thursday, February 16, 2023

“El uso de la terapia basada en procesos en trastornos alimentarios: Al adaptar el tratamiento al individuo”

Emmett Bishop, MD, FAED, CEDS, F.iaedp, International Board Advisory Committee, iaedp, Westminster, CO

“Utilizando EFFT con un Enfoque de Consideraciones para Terapeutas Bilingües”

Rocio Avila, LCSW, Clinical Leadership, Terapeuta, Round Rock, TX

“Del sobrecontrol a la recuperación de los Trastornos Alimentarios desde el abordaje de la Terapia dialéctica comportamental-Radicalmente abierta”

Juana Poulisis, MD, Mg, FAED, Nutrición, Universidad Favaloro, caba, Argentina

“Tratamiento de los problemas de efectividad interpersonal en Trastornos Alimentarios”

Antoni Grau Touriño, AGT, ITA SALUD MENTAL, Barcelona, Spain

On Friday, February 17, 2023

“Como incorporar a la Familia y Cuidadores desde diferentes enfoques terapéuticos en el tratamiento de los Trastornos Alimentarios”

Daniela Gómez, MD, CEDS, FAED, Salud Mental, Universidad de Chile, Santiago, Chile and juana poulisis, MD, Mg, FAED, Nutrición, Universidad Favaloro, caba, Argentina

Discusión del panel de expertos

EVA Trujillo, MD, FAED, CEDS, FAAP, Fiaedp, Eating Disorders, Comenzar de Nuevo AC, Garza Garcia, NL, Mexico, Rosanna Mauro, MS, CEDRD-S, NBC-HWC, Nutricion, Rosanna Mauro Wellness Institute, Escazu, Costa Rica, Ovidio Bermudez, MD, FAAP, FSAHM, FAED, F.iaedp, CEDS, Medicine, Eating Recovery Center, Denver, CO and Julieta Vélez-Belmonte, PsyD, Dirección de Psicología, Universidad Anáhuac Puebla- Centro Neandi, Tlalnepantla, EM, Mexico

On Saturday, February 18, 2023

“Introducción al MANTRA: Modelo Maudsley de Tratamiento para AN en Adultos”

EVA Trujillo, MD, FAED, CEDS, FAAP, Fiaedp, Eating Disorders, Comenzar de Nuevo AC, Garza Garcia, NL, Mexico

“Navegando el Reto de la Prescripción del Ejercicio en la Recuperación de los Trastornos de la Conducta Alimentaria”

Rosanna Mauro, MS, CEDRD-S, NBC-HWC, Nutricion, Rosanna Mauro Wellness Institute, Escazu, Costa Rica

Registration for the 2023 iaedp™ Symposium remains open and space in the interactive Exhibit Hall also is available. For more information, visit iaedp.com.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

The iaedp™ Foundation’s Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; SunCloud Health; ClearStep; Monte Nido & Affiliates; Equip within; and Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare.