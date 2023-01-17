Submit Release
How Financially Driven Cybercriminals Act & How To Block Threats — on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

To hear a fast-paced discussion on how cybercrime works today that can directly benefit your security planning, don’t miss this 'cybercrime reality check' from threat intelligence expert Raveed Laeb.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
HAMILTON, NJ, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Verizon’s latest Data Breach Investigations Report 2022, over 90% of network intrusions are perpetrated by financially motivated threat actors. Since all legitimate businesses are competing against these adversaries—doesn’t it make sense to understand their business models, which drive how they plan to acquire and monetize your assets?

In today’s cyber landscape, business leaders and security professionals need every edge they can gain to better protect their orgs and plan their defense against attackers. Just as you assess legitimate competitors, it’s extremely valuable to analyze why financially motivated hackers do what they do. What might they want to steal from you? Who do they partner with to make money and avoid getting caught? And how can you use insights like these to improve your security posture?

To demystify cybercrime business models, supply chains, and operational strategies, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Raveed Laeb, VP of Product Development at Kela. John Verry, CISO and Managing Partner at Pivot Point Security, hosts the show.

Topics discussed include:
• How understanding your financially motivated adversaries can directly benefit your cybersecurity posture, incident response, and executive decision-making
• “Business models” and “supply chains” that hackers use to monetize your assets (which can be a lot more than just your data)
• What you need to hear to dispel any lingering notion that your org has nothing hackers want
• How and why bad actors are increasingly specializing based on skill sets, and where and how they choose their business partners
• How forward-looking businesses are using cyber threat intelligence (CTI) to reduce cyber risk

To hear a fast-paced discussion on how cybercrime works today that can directly benefit your security planning, don’t miss this “cybercrime reality check” from threat intelligence expert Raveed Laeb.

To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

