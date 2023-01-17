Safety Training Seminars Opens a New CPR, BLS, ACLS, PALS and First-Aid Certification Training School in Daly City, CA

The newly launched state-of-the-art facility offers flexible and affordable courses for those seeking American Heart Association certification courses in the Daly City, Burlingame, South San Francisco area.

/EIN News/ -- DALY CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Training Seminars, an official American Heart Association© (AHA) Training Center, announced that it opened a new office in Daly City. Aligning with Safety Training Seminars' other California locations, the Daly City CPR office will offer certification paths in critical lifesaving skills, including CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

The Daly City training center is located in Serramonte Office Plaza, 333 Gellert Blvd, Suite 215, Daly City, CA 94015. To meet the needs of busy professionals, the new center offers a flexible schedule of daily classes Monday through Sunday. Individuals interested in initial or renewal certifications in CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS can choose the courses at the Daly City CPR office relevant to their needs. Programs are a blend of online learning components and on-site skills testing. All programs result in students receiving the official American Heart Association certification card (valid for two years).

BLS CPR Provider Heartcode courses lead to initial or renewal certification in Basic Life Support fundamentals. Upon course completion, attendees will be able to recognize various life-threatening emergencies and properly administer chest compressions, perform ventilation, and use AEDs. This course is also called BLS Provider or BLS Healthcare Provider.

ACLS Heartcode courses teach the necessary skills for competency in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support. Both initial and renewal certification are available. During this course, attendees learn about the importance of continuous, high-quality CPR. ACLS Heartcode programs are ideal for those responding to cardiopulmonary arrest or other cardiovascular emergencies.

Adult and Pediatric Heartsaver CPR and First-Aid Heartcode courses show attendees how to administer CPR for infants, children, and adults. Attendees receive certification upon completion. Additional lifesaving skills covered in the course include chokesaving, AED use, bleeding treatment, seizures, EpiPen®, and more. The skills taught in this course are valuable for a wide range of participants, including teachers, camp counselors, and childcare providers who require EMSA certification.

According to Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars, "Our purpose is to increase access to training programs for Californians seeking to learn critical lifesaving skills. Armed with these skills, they can advance in their careers or feel confident to intervene during an emergency. Our Daly City facility advances our mission by providing reasonably priced, flexible training schedules for those in and around Daly City."

Since 1989, Safety Training Seminars has provided crucial courses for certification. The woman-owned company offers certification classes in CPR, First Aid, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP, and EMSA Childcare. Safety Training Seminars is dedicated to providing affordable, flexible training with the most up-to-date training equipment. Learn more about Safety Training Seminars and its more than 30 locations across Northern California. Visit www.bayareacpr.org.

Contact Information:

Danielle Bell

Marketing Manager

office@safetytrainingseminars.com

415-437-1600



Related Images











Image 1: Daly City CPR Classes





CPR, BLS, ACLS, & PALS classes in Daly City, CA









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment