ASTCT to Present Distinguished Honors at the 2023 Tandem Meetings

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) will present top awards to leaders in the field of transplantation and cellular therapy at the Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT™ and CIBMTR® on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Orlando, Florida.

Fred Appelbaum, MD will receive the 2023 ASTCT Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Appelbaum has devoted his career to the development of transformative therapies for leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood cancers. While with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), he was the lead author on the first publication demonstrating the successful use of cryopreserved autologous bone marrow transplantation in patients with malignant lymphomas, a therapy now used to treat more than 10,000 patients annually in the United States, and many more worldwide. During his research career, Dr. Appelbaum helped to refine stem cell transplantation and contributed to the development of novel non-transplant therapies to treat blood cancers. Dr. Appelbaum has hold leadership roles for national clinical research efforts, serving on the Board of Directors of ASH, ASCO, AACR, and ASTCT. Dr. Appelbaum is currently Executive Vice President of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and co-leader of their program in hematologic malignancies.

Since Feb. 25, 2022, Ukrainian medical professionals have provided top quality care in the midst of active war. The 2022 ASTCT Public Service Award will honor the dedication and resilience of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists and advanced practice practitioners of Ukraine who continue to serve their patients with blood disorders. Professor Sergiy Klymenko, MD, PhD and Sybiryna Korenkova, MD will accept this award on behalf of all Ukrainian medical professionals.

Leslie Kean, MD, PhD will deliver the E. Donnall Thomas Lecture. The lecture is a special honor given to an individual who has contributed meritoriously to the advancement of knowledge in blood and marrow transplantation. In her presentation Targeting GVHD: From the Bench, to the Bedside, to the FDA, Kean will share her laboratory's work over the past two decades to improve the lives of children and adults undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation by understanding the molecular drivers of alloreactivity, and controlling these pathways towards the ultimate goal of inducing immune tolerance after transplantation.

Additional information about the 2023 award winners is available on the 2023 Tandem Meetings website. Members of the press are invited to attend the meetings in person or virtually. Follow #Tandem23 for the latest updates on the 2023 Tandem Meetings.

