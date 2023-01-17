Matt Tormollen Announced as New CEO of Energy Sales & Risk Management Software Company, POWWR

NEWTOWN, Conn., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWWR, a leading B2B energy SaaS provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Tormollen as its new CEO. Tormollen will guide the organization in its mission to create solutions for a sustainable energy marketplace by empowering energy suppliers and brokers to grow their businesses and minimize risks through transparent, connected journeys.

"I couldn't be more excited about leading the POWWR team," said Tormollen. "The company has a rich heritage of delivering innovative SaaS solutions to energy professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom. Given the climatical and geopolitical challenges that currently pervade the energy industry, the need for POWWR's platforms and professional services has never been greater."

"Matt's strong product and technical acumen, energy expertise, and proven ability to lead global teams make him the ideal candidate to lead POWWR's next phase of growth," said Stephanie Schneider, Partner at Five Elms Capital. "His strategic mindset and track record of success make him a valuable addition to the team."

Matt brings over 20 years of executive leadership in global, venture-backed businesses to POWWR. His experience in building high-performing teams that deliver demonstrable customer value in downstream energy through scalable cloud solutions drives POWWR's strategic focus. He has a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

"We have powerful solutions cued up for release in 2023. I look forward to drawing on all my experience to ensure we continue to exceed partner expectations through innovation and industry expertise," said Tormollen.

About POWWR: POWWR helps energy professionals sell and manage energy more efficiently by providing advanced platforms and simple solutions for suppliers and brokers. POWWR operates in both the US and UK markets. It is backed by over 12 years of retail energy broker and supplier experience, 65+ energy suppliers, 1,400+ registered brokers, and 1.68M+ quoted B2B transactions.

About Five Elms Capital: Five Elms Capital is a leading global investor in high-growth, world-class B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally.

