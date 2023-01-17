City of Delray Beach, Florida, Strengthens Resident Communication with Tyler Technologies' Application

City implements MyDelrayBeach for non-emergency constituent communication

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL announced that the city of Delray Beach, Florida, has successfully gone live with Tyler's My Civic and Enterprise Service Requests software, branded MyDelrayBeach.

The city had been interested in developing a mobile app for some time as part of a greater push to advance technology across the city. The launch of My Civic is the first phase in the city's overall technology upgrade. Tyler's Enterprise Permitting & Licensing software will be deployed in the next phase.

"With the launch of the new MyDelrayBeach mobile app, providing feedback and accessing the city's programs and services are now at residents' fingertips," said Mayor of Delray Beach Shelly Petrolia. "The new app is part of the city's commitment to using technology to improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors."

Prior to the app, residents would communicate their concerns to the city's elected officials and were not always sure where to turn to report an issue or request a service. The app puts the process entirely in the user's hands and streamlines the response by routing requests directly to the department that can assist. In the first few days following the launch, the app had already been downloaded hundreds of times.

Tyler's My Civic software provides new and efficient ways for residents, businesses, and visitors to connect with the city. Specifically, the app allows residents to:

Report issues to the city and easily track the city's response. The app even allows residents to upload GPS locations and photos to generate a quicker response and resolution.

Learn about city events through an easy-to-follow calendar

Check beach conditions

Watch city meetings and stay connected with the city's social media

The use of the application not only helps the city improve responsiveness to citizen requests and concerns, but it can also reduce the misuse of the 911 emergency call system, since non-emergency requests can be easily addressed on the MyDelrayBeach application.

"We are pleased to support Delray Beach's mission to advance technology across the city," said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler's civic services business unit. "The app brings great value to residents, who now have direct, two-way communication with the city. The app helps residents stay informed, leading to stronger and more engaged communities."

Delray Beach is located on Florida's southeast coast about 50 miles north of Miami. It has a population of roughly 66,000.

