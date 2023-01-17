The Lifetime Value Company Honored Among the Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation

NEW CITY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association for Business Resources has announced today that The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) is among their 2022 Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation.

The Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation offers different timelines of applications throughout the year: spring, summer, fall and winter. For the 2022 program, a total of 510 winning organizations were honored from across the country out of 4,500 nominations. The Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For are also honored once the program closes. The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners are not ranked.

"We are thrilled to be selected as one of the best and brightest companies to work for in the nation," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo. "One of the core values at LTVCo. is 'teach each other to fish,' we believe that sharing knowledge throughout the company is essential to creating and maintaining a culture that supports one of the best and brightest workforces in the US."

The Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in February 2023. During the Illuminate Business Summit the 101 highest-scoring national winning companies and the Elite awards will also be awarded to the highest-winning companies demonstrating exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.

The Elite categories include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance, and the Best of the Best: Small Business, Medium Business, and Large Business.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"These companies excelled to the very top of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For at a national level, in many ways they are years ahead of the business community as it relates to culture, engagement and Human Resource trends," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

All 2022 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and the Wall Street Journal.

The Lifetime Value Company was also recently named to Built In's Best Places to Work in the hybrid work category as of January 2023. In 2022, LTVCo. made the list for Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2022 and the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. Previously, LTVCo. ranked 25th in the Fortune and Great Place to Work's ® 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces ™, was the 2021 Best Tech Work Culture Regional Timmy Winner and ranked among highest-scoring businesses on INC. magazine's annual list of best workplaces and earned the prestigious 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Charlotte, Miami, Denver, Nashville, New York, Pacific Northwest, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

