Cosmos Divina Launches AI-Powered Horoscope Service

Screenshot from Cosmos Divina's website.

Cosmos Divina, a new company has officially launched its service using artificial intelligence to generate horoscopes for life, career, health, and love.

We are excited to launch Cosmos Divina and provide people with personalized horoscopes using the latest AI technology”
— Niels Petersen, CEO of Cosmos Divina

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmos Divina, a new company that uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) models to generate horoscopes, has officially launched its service. The company aims to provide daily horoscopes to help people navigate life, career, health, and love.

Cosmos Divina understands that everyone's needs are different. That's why the company uses AI models to generate horoscopes tailored to each individual's specific zodiac sign. These models are trained using OpenAI's state-of-the-art AI technology, ensuring that the horoscopes incorporate the colossus of knowledge available on the internet.

The company offers a universal horoscope email service that is free to use. Additionally, Cosmos Divina also offers paid subscriptions for premium horoscopes that focus on career, health, and love.

"We are excited to launch Cosmos Divina and provide people with personalized horoscopes using the latest AI technology," said Niels Petersen, the CEO of Cosmos Divina. "We believe that our service will help people navigate the challenges of everyday life and make better decisions."

About Cosmos Divina
Cosmos Divina is a new company that uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) models to generate horoscopes. It was founded in 2022 and is on a mission to help its users navigate life, love, career, and health. For more information about Cosmos Divina, visit their website at https://cosmosdivina.com/.

Niels Petersen
Cosmos Divina
aistrologer@cosmosdivina.com
