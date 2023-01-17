BNI® CELEBRATES 38 YEARS OF CONSECUTIVE MEMBERSHIP GROWTH

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's leading business referral organization, celebrated their 38th anniversary on January 8, 2023. For 38 years, BNI has been helping Members create a better future for themselves and their communities and has provided a proven system to help its Members grow their businesses even through some difficult economic times.

In 2022, BNI generated over $20.38 billion USD in closed business for its Members globally and celebrated over 10,000 net new Members, resulting in the organization's 38th year of continuous growth. As a word-of-mouth referral marketing organization, this incredible recorded revenue was made possible by over 13.3 million referrals passed across the BNI community in 2022 – another annual record for the organization.

When the first BNI Chapter meeting was held at a small coffee shop in Arcadia, California in 1985, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, Dr. Ivan Misner could not have anticipated what it would soon become, although he did believe it would be something special. By the end of the first year, 20 BNI Chapters were spread across southern California. Today, 38 years later, BNI is now approaching the 11,000 Chapter mark worldwide and nearing the 300,000 Member milestone globally.

"BNI Members are the best economic stimulus there is. The valuable referrals they generate for one another will continue generating more opportunities for months and years to come," says Graham Weihmiller, BNI's Chairman & CEO. "Congratulations to BNI Members worldwide on the significant business generation done over the past year – great work!"

"I am humbled by what BNI has become" Dr. Ivan Misner says, "Its impact on the world of business and on individual lives continues to spread. I feel so proud of how the Givers Gain® philosophy has expanded around the world and I can never get enough of hearing about people's experiences in the organization."

This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data as of January 5, 2023 and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide over the last 12 months.

