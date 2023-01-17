Submit Release
Media Advisory - Minister Gould to announce investments in social inclusion and well-being for children and youth

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will be in Ajax to announce funding for projects pertaining to social inclusion and well-being of vulnerable children and youth through the Social Development Partnership Program.

The Minister will be accompanied by Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax. 

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Wednesday, January 18, 2023



Time:

10:15 a.m. EST



Place:

The Durham Family & Cultural Centre

487-9 Westney Rd. South

Ajax, Ontario

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


