Media Advisory - Minister Gould to announce investments in social inclusion and well-being for children and youth
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will be in Ajax to announce funding for projects pertaining to social inclusion and well-being of vulnerable children and youth through the Social Development Partnership Program.
The Minister will be accompanied by Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Time:
10:15 a.m. EST
Place:
The Durham Family & Cultural Centre
487-9 Westney Rd. South
Ajax, Ontario
To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration
