Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,648 in the last 365 days.

BioRestorative Therapies to Present in The Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - BioRestorative Therapies BRTX ("BioRestorative", "BRTX" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, announced today that management will be presenting at the virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, BioRestorative Therapies Chief Executive Officer, Lance Alstdot, will highlight the Company's regenerative medicine platform and technology. The company is currently engaged in a Phase 2 trial in Chronic Lumbar Disc Disease, and advancing other programs with BRTX100 and with Brown Adipose Tissue.

 

  • The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.
  • 1x1s will be available for qualified investors.
  • The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies was founded by scientists and researchers committed to developing stem cell therapies to address unmet needs in patients with highly prevalent conditions. Our advances in stem cell biology and delivery protocols harbor great promise in conditioning our bodies' own regenerative potential to treat major diseases more effectively than current interventions.

For further information:
EMAIL: ir@biorestorative.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151548

You just read:

BioRestorative Therapies to Present in The Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.