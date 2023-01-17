Mount Alverna Village Named Among Nation’s Best Nursing Homes
We often hear from residents and families about the excellent care we provide, and to be named among the best in the country is a wonderful affirmation of our commitment to seniors in Ohio.”PARMA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Alverna Village, a Franciscan Community, has been named one of the best nursing homes in the nation, according to rankings recently released by Newsweek.
— Franciscan Ministries President and Chief Executive Officer Regina Umanskiy
“Finding a nursing home for a loved one can be a difficult experience. The practical and financial issues are complex and the emotional aspects can sometimes be overwhelming,” Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief at Newsweek, said as she explained how the organization is working to make the search process easier for families.
Newsweek’s 2023 ranking lists the best nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities, according to the United States Census Bureau.
Key performance data, peer recommendations, accreditation and COVID-19 pandemic response were among the factors used to determine the top nursing homes in each state. In all, results for nearly 12,000 nursing homes were analyzed by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Mount Alverna Village is among only 20 facilities in Ohio to receive Newsweek’s Best Nursing Home rating this year.
The community consistently receives high rankings when compared to other senior care providers in the Cleveland area. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report named Mount Alverna Village one of the best assisted living communities in the nation.
“This national recognition at Mount Alverna Village speaks to the dedication of our associates and their commitment to our mission of serving those in need,” said Franciscan Ministries President and Chief Executive Officer Regina Umanskiy. “We often hear from residents and families about the excellent care we provide, and to be named among the best in the country is a wonderful affirmation of our long-standing commitment to seniors in Ohio.”
For more information on the 2023 Best Nursing Home list, visit the Newsweek website.
About Mount Alverna Village
Mount Alverna Village is located in Parma, Ohio and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, rehabilitation and respite care.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones, in addition to third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Additionally, the Ministry supports young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operates a family violence prevention center and shelter.
