Argo Welcomes The Summit Condominium to its Management Portfolio
Preeminent 204-unit Rego Park Condominium Retains Argo Property ManagementNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argo Real Estate, a privately-owned, full service real estate firm with offices in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, announces it has been retained by The Summit Condominium to provide property management services for the luxury residence located at 62-54 97th Place in the Rego Park section of Queens. It is the second assignment Argo has been awarded by the condominium since 1995. The 17-story, 204-unit postwar residence, which is situated in a prime area just two blocks from public transportation, is recognized for its spacious apartments, many with open city views, and generous amenities package featuring full-time doorman/concierge service, fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and sauna, on-site parking garage, and live-in super.
“We are excited to again provide management services to this impressive condominium residence and continue our work with its dedicated board of managers,” said Argo Vice President and Director of Management Gustavo Rusconi. “After a one-year hiatus, the contract has been renewed, which we attribute to our firm’s credo of twenty-four-seven access and unparalleled back-office services, including the number one closings department in New York City.’
Argo Real Estate has a rich history of ownership, property management, and brokerage services dating back to 1952. Its third-party management division, Argo Management was launched in 1986 and is currently responsible for more than 10,000 units of premium cooperative and condominium residences, the majority of which are in full-service, doorman buildings in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Argo’s client buildings are primarily located in Soho, Chelsea, the Upper West Side, and the Upper East Side in Manhattan; Brooklyn Heights and Prospect Park in Brooklyn; and Rego Park, Forest Hills, and Kew Gardens in Queens.
Robert Balter, President of The Summit Condominium’s Board of Managers, added, “Argo’s personalized approach to service was advantageous to our unit owners and staff for many years, and we are glad to have them back. Working with this management team not only gives us peace of mind, it continually enhances the value of our homes and assets!”
More information about Argo Property Management may be found at www.argo.com.
About Argo Real Estate
Founded in 1952, Argo Real Estate is one of New York's longest-standing independently owned real estate companies. Argo is an owner, developer, and manager of over 10,000-plus units with a longstanding reputation for integrity and client service. Argo’s in-house brokerage team has been responsible for more than $1 billion in sales and development transactions. Its Closings and Transfers Department, which received the city’s number one rating, is headed by 2022 Super Lawyer honoree Diana Diaz. In addition, Argo was named in Crain’s Business New York “Best Places to Work” feature for two consecutive years.
Alan J. Segan and Linda Alexander
Alexander + Segan Communications, LLC
email us here