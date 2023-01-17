Submit Release
Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Nine Month Net Sales of $335.4 million
Nine Month Net Income of $0.7 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first nine months and third quarter of its fiscal year 2023, which ended on November 30, 2022.

QEP reported net sales of $335.4 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2022, a decrease of $3.8 million or 1.1% from the $339.2 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2022. The Company reported net sales of $102.8 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2022, a decrease of $9.2 million or 8.2% from the $111.9 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2022. The decrease in net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year reflects lower sales volume in the most recent three months, principally in the Company’s North America flooring business, and the currency translation impact of the strong U.S. Dollar in the current period, which were only partially offset by year-over-year product price increases to customers.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “While profitability for the first nine months is disappointing, supply chain costs are trending down from recent unprecedented highs, inventory levels are declining towards more normalized levels and the Company is beginning to reduce its debt burden. As part of our ongoing profit improvement initiatives, we remain focused on expanding primary sales channels, investing in core products and improving or disposing of non-accretive business units.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $87.8 million compared to $92.8 million in the corresponding fiscal 2022 period, a decrease of $5.0 million or 5.4%. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $27.6 million, representing a decrease of $2.9 million or 9.3%, from $30.5 million in the corresponding fiscal 2022 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 26.2% and 26.9%, respectively, which decreased from 27.4% and 27.2% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was due to inbound freight and other product cost increases during the earlier part of the fiscal year that have not been fully recovered through customer price increases and other cost reduction initiatives.

Operating expenses for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $85.1 million and $26.6 million, respectively, or 25.4% and 25.8% of net sales in those periods, compared to $81.1 million and $26.4 million, respectively, or 23.9% and 23.6% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2022 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to increased outbound freight costs which resulted from higher fuel costs. Additionally, the Company had higher personnel and marketing costs, including marketing displays and samples, to support recently launched flooring product lines.

The higher interest expense during the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was due to an increase in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities and higher interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first nine months and third quarter for both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Net income for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.7 million and $0.2 million, respectively, or $0.21 and $0.07, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2022, net income was $7.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, or $2.31 and $0.81, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted for restructuring charges and business disposal for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively, as compared to $14.9 million and $5.2 million for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2022, respectively.

               
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    November 30, 2022   November 30, 2021   November 30, 2022   November 30, 2021  
                   
Net income $ 244     $ 2,721   $ 719     $ 7,740  
                   
Add: Interest expense, net   734       343     1,699       993  
  Provision for income taxes   94       1,058     279       3,009  
  Depreciation and amortization   954       1,046     2,881       3,178  
  Restructuring charges   196       -     280       -  
  Gain on sales of AC Products property   (130 )     -     (130 )     -  
  Loss on disposal of business   307       -     307       -  
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 2,399     $ 5,168   $ 6,035     $ 14,920  
                   
                 
                   

The addback for restructuring charges relate to personnel cost in the Company’s North America segment and the business disposal relates to the net loss on closure of the Company’s AC Products Co. operation, a ceramic products manufacturer located in Ohio.

Cash used in operating activities during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $2.2 million as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $5.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, principally reflecting the payment to suppliers for the purchase of inventory and lower operating income in the current period. During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, borrowings under the Company’s lines of credit were used to fund operating activities and capital expenditures. In the prior fiscal year period, cash provided by operations was used primarily to fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances.  

Working capital as of November 30, 2022 was $54.3 million compared to $55.0 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, was $37.1 million or 47.3% of equity, an increase of $3.7 million compared to $33.4 million or 42.0% of equity at the end of fiscal 2022.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date:   Thursday, January 19, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Numbers: 800-245-3047 (US or Canada)
  203-518-9765 (International)
Confirmation ID: QEP3Q
   
Replay:  800-654-1563 (Toll Free)
  862-902-0129 (Toll)
  Access Code: 11621632
   

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Vitrex®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Homelux®, Capitol® and XPS Foam™.   Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost of raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) shifts in global sourcing patterns; and (iii) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


-Financial Information Follows-


  Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
  (In thousands except per share data)
  (Unaudited)
                 
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    November 30,   November 30,   November 30,   November 30,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
  Net sales $ 102,789     $ 111,942     $ 335,391     $ 339,211  
  Cost of goods sold   75,147       81,455       247,632       246,396  
  Gross profit   27,642       30,487       87,759       92,815  
                 
  Operating expenses:              
       Shipping   11,902       12,248       39,085       37,461  
       General and administrative   7,878       7,468       23,034       22,511  
       Selling and marketing   6,730       6,723       23,003       21,524  
       Other (income) expense, net   60       (74 )     (60 )     (423 )
       Total operating expenses   26,570       26,365       85,062       81,073  
                 
  Operating income   1,072       4,122       2,697       11,742  
                 
  Interest expense, net   (734 )     (343 )     (1,699 )     (993 )
                 
  Income before provision for income taxes   338       3,779       998       10,749  
                 
  Provision for income taxes   94       1,058       279       3,009  
                 
  Net income $ 244     $ 2,721     $ 719     $ 7,740  
                 
  Earnings per share:              
       Basic $ 0.07     $ 0.82     $ 0.22     $ 2.32  
       Diluted $ 0.07     $ 0.81     $ 0.21     $ 2.31  
                 
  Weighted average number of common              
       shares outstanding:              
       Basic   3,332       3,335       3,337       3,335  
       Diluted   3,339       3,344       3,346       3,345  
                 



Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
  November 30,   November30,   November 30,   November 30,  
    2022     2021       2022       2021    
                 
Net income $ 244   $ 2,721     $ 719     $ 7,740    
                 
Unrealized currency translation adjustments   521     (612 )     (1,468 )     (1,281 )  
                 
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 765   $ 2,109     $ (749 )   $ 6,459    
                 


         
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands, except par values)  
         
  November 30, 2022   February 28, 2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
         
ASSETS        
Cash $ 7,472     $ 3,203    
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $802        
     and $807 at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively   49,919       55,990    
Inventories, net   91,206       98,087    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,269       3,711    
Prepaid income taxes   1,110       -    
Current assets   153,976       160,991    
         
Property and equipment, net   10,809       10,529    
Right of use operating lease assets   30,393       15,485    
Deferred income taxes, net   3,569       3,578    
Intangibles, net   8,380       10,233    
Goodwill   2,151       2,390    
Other assets   4,857       3,150    
Total Assets $ 214,135     $ 206,356    
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Trade accounts payable $ 36,260     $ 47,715    
Accrued liabilities   20,292       24,919    
Current operating lease liabilities   4,714       4,942    
Income taxes payable   -       634    
Lines of credit   34,424       26,449    
Current maturities of debt   3,943       1,321    
Current liabilities   99,633       105,980    
         
Long term debt   6,185       8,797    
Non-current operating lease liabilities   27,497       11,643    
Other long term liabilities   2,438       534    
Total Liabilities   135,753       126,954    
         
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares        
     issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022,   -       -    
     respectively        
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;        
     4,005 shares issued: 3,294 and 3,307 shares outstanding at        
     November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively   4       4    
Additional paid-in capital   11,449       11,449    
Retained earnings   81,987       81,268    
Treasury stock, 711 and 698 shares held at cost at November 30, 2022        
and February 28, 2022, respectively   (9,395 )     (9,124 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (5,663 )     (4,195 )  
Shareholders' Equity   78,382       79,402    
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 214,135     $ 206,356    
         


         
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
   
         
  For the Nine Months Ended  
  November 30, 2022   November 30, 2021  
         
Operating activities:        
Net income $ 719     $ 7,740    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash        
   provided by (used in) operating activities:        
     Loss on disposal of business   307       -    
     (Gain) loss on sale of property   9       (88 )  
     Depreciation and amortization   2,881       3,178    
     Other non-cash adjustments   (75 )     (27 )  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:        
     Accounts receivable   6,130       (522 )  
     Inventories   3,447       (19,806 )  
     Prepaid expenses and other assets   4,684       5,316    
     Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (20,322 )     9,264    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (2,220 )     5,055    
         
Investing activities:        
     Capital expenditures   (4,451 )     (819 )  
     Proceeds from sale of property   1,388       1,173    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (3,063 )     354    
         
Financing activities:        
     Net borrowings under lines of credit   9,787       1,369    
     Net repayments of term loan facilities   268       (2,047 )  
     Purchase of treasury stock   (203 )     (90 )  
     Principal payments on finance leases   (84 )     (82 )  
     Dividends paid   -       (165 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   9,768       (1,015 )  
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (216 )     (284 )  
         
Net increase in cash   4,269       4,110    
     Cash at beginning of period   3,203       10,905    
Cash at end of period $ 7,472     $ 15,015    
         


                                       
       Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES       
       CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 		 
       (In thousands, except shares data)       
       (Unaudited)           
                                       
                              Accumulated      
                      Other     Total  
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Paid-in   Retained   Treasury   Comprehensive     Shareholders'  
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount Capital   Earnings   Stock   Income     Equity  
                                       
Balance at February 28, 2021 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,251   $ 71,785     $ (9,082 ) $ (3,030 )   $ 70,928    
                                       
Net income                       9,648                 9,648    
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                               (1,165
     (1,165 )  
Purchase of treasury stock                           (42
         (42 )  
Stock-based compensation expense                   198                   198    
Dividends paid                       (165 )               (165 )  
Balance at February 28, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,268     $ (9,124 ) $ (4,195 )   $ 79,402    
                                       
Net income                       719                 719    
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                               (1,468
     (1,468 )  
Purchase of treasury stock                           (271
         (271 )  
Balance at November 30, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,987     $ (9,395
 ) $ (5,663
 )    $ 78,382    
                                       

CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550


Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results

