Consortium of Leading Cyber Technology and Insurance Providers Announce the Launch of SafeHouseInitiative.org
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of leading cyber technology providers, IT infrastructure companies and cyber insurers announced today the launch of SafeHouseInitiative.org, an organization dedicated to enhancing cyber risk preparation, mitigation, and response efforts. Through the collective expertise of its members, SafeHouseInitiative.org will dramatically improve IT infrastructure resiliency by compiling and assessing best practices for improving business continuity, operational resilience, and threat protection.
The founding members of SafeHouseInitiative.org will use their collective expertise to help all industries build an effective cyber resilience strategy while optimizing Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) with modern IT architectures and operational modalities. This mission is to be accomplished by:
• Providing industry best-practices to improve resilience to cyber risk
• Developing technical and systemic risk solutions to advance cyber operational initiatives and improve market efficiencies
• Analyzing cyber trends to provide enhanced visibility on cyberattacks and avoid the leading causes of financial or operational loss
• Helping organizations identify critical controls and introduce the most powerful protections that will make their loss prevention and mitigation strategies more effective.
The founding members of the SafeHouseInitiative.org are ZeroDown Software, Nteraction, KnectIQ, Lansweeper and Canonical.
“The cyber landscape continues to evolve with coordinated attacks becoming more frequent and disruptive,” said Alan Gin, CEO of ZeroDown Software. “Combining resources from across the cyber and platform technology industries and those from leading cyber insurance organizations will allow us to better understand cyber trends, anticipate and help mitigate future attacks. We stand to serve with the next level of communications and strategies to improve cyber and operational resilience for all organizations in the digital age.”
“Bringing together industry thought leaders in order to improve the capability of an organization to continue the delivery of products or services at pre-defined acceptable levels following a disruptive incident is vitally important," said David Proestos, CEO of Nteraction Inc. “Nteraction is proud to be a founding member of the SafeHouseInitiative.org."
About the SafehouseInitiative.org
The SafeHouse Initiative was organized to provide education and awareness to businesses who are inundated with technical concepts, jargon and terms around the concepts of Business Continuity and Cyber Security. We understand that customers want to focus on their business rather than becoming Cyber Security or Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity technology experts.
We are comprised of technology subject matter experts who have deep knowledge in all the facets of Information Technology Architecture. We are committed to helping educate customers, especially those in the Financial Services, Insurance, and Healthcare industries, regarding risks related to efficient visibility into vulnerabilities, and prevention and recovery from operational downtime, .
For more information, please contact Alan Gin, the SafeHouseInitiative.Org at safehouseinitiative.org@gmail.com.
David Proestos
