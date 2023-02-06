University of North Carolina Speaker Michael Asimos
CHARLESTON, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Asimos, a successful businessman from New York City, recently returned to his roots by visiting the University of North Carolina to speak to business students about his experiences and insights in the finance industry.
As a guest speaker in the university's business program, Mike shared his personal journey from his early days in Florida to his rise to the top of the finance industry in New York City. He provided valuable insights on the importance of building meaningful relationships, hard work, and perseverance to achieve success.
Mike's story resonated with the students, many of whom are just starting their own journey in the business world. He spoke candidly about the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned along the way, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and one's values.
Mike also shared his thoughts on the current state of the finance industry and the role of technology in shaping the future of business. He encouraged the students to embrace change and to be open to new opportunities and ways of thinking.
But perhaps the most impactful advice Mike gave to the students was about the importance of giving back to the community. He shared about his new initiative, ElderCare by Asimos, which focuses on providing assistance and support to seniors in the areas of finance, healthcare, and overall well-being. He urged the students to think about the impact they can make on their own communities and encouraged them to find ways to give back and make a difference in the lives of others.
The students were not only inspired by Mike's words but also by his actions and his dedication to serving his community. Many of them approached him after the event to ask for advice and to express their gratitude for his visit.
In a statement, Mike said, "I am honored to be able to speak to the next generation of business leaders at the University of North Carolina. It was a privilege to share my experiences and insights with them and to be able to give back to the community that gave me so much."
Mike's visit to the University of North Carolina was a huge success, and his words of wisdom and advice will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the business students. His dedication to serving others and making a positive impact in the world serves as an inspiration for all.
Jessica Stone
As a guest speaker in the university's business program, Mike shared his personal journey from his early days in Florida to his rise to the top of the finance industry in New York City. He provided valuable insights on the importance of building meaningful relationships, hard work, and perseverance to achieve success.
Mike's story resonated with the students, many of whom are just starting their own journey in the business world. He spoke candidly about the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned along the way, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and one's values.
Mike also shared his thoughts on the current state of the finance industry and the role of technology in shaping the future of business. He encouraged the students to embrace change and to be open to new opportunities and ways of thinking.
But perhaps the most impactful advice Mike gave to the students was about the importance of giving back to the community. He shared about his new initiative, ElderCare by Asimos, which focuses on providing assistance and support to seniors in the areas of finance, healthcare, and overall well-being. He urged the students to think about the impact they can make on their own communities and encouraged them to find ways to give back and make a difference in the lives of others.
The students were not only inspired by Mike's words but also by his actions and his dedication to serving his community. Many of them approached him after the event to ask for advice and to express their gratitude for his visit.
In a statement, Mike said, "I am honored to be able to speak to the next generation of business leaders at the University of North Carolina. It was a privilege to share my experiences and insights with them and to be able to give back to the community that gave me so much."
Mike's visit to the University of North Carolina was a huge success, and his words of wisdom and advice will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the business students. His dedication to serving others and making a positive impact in the world serves as an inspiration for all.
Jessica Stone
Candlelight Public Relations
+1 814-743-0545
email us here