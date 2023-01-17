Built In Honors Flieber in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Flieber Earns One Placement on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that Flieber was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Flieber earned a place on the New York City Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.



“I am extremely proud that Flieber has been recognized by Built In as one of the top places to work in 2023. This is a testament to our amazing team and the collaborative culture that each of us contribute to every single day,” says Fabricio Miranda, Co-Founder & CEO of Flieber. “Our customers hold us accountable to always deliver outstanding value. The success of our product and company are a direct result of our team of smart, diverse, and dedicated people.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT FLIEBER

Flieber is a Series A supply-chain tech startup solving stockouts and overstock in global retail, a problem that generates over $1.8 trillion in annual losses. Modern commerce brands benefit of Flieber's multichannel inventory planning platform to increase data visibility, improve inventory decisions and drastically reduce the time needed to operate their supply chain. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York, Flieber has raised $20M from GGV, Monashees, Cherubic, AME (Jerry Yang, founder of Yahoo!), Propel and other investors. To learn more about Flieber, visit https://flieber.com.

Contacts: Marissa Rosenzweig Head of Sales & Marketing +1 (650) 399-0405 pr@flieber.com