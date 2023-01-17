FourKites Showcases New Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Integration with Zebra Technologies’ Workforce Management Solution to Bring Resilience and Predictability to Retail Supply Chains

The connected solution, which optimizes workforce management and task execution based on shipment arrival times, will be exhibited at NRF 2023, Booth #3403

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites , leading supply chain visibility company and a Technology Alliance Partner with Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program, announced today that it has integrated its real-time visibility and predictive ETAs with Zebra’s Reflexis AI-powered Work Platform to optimize workforce management and task execution, and better engage store associates. This integration enables real-time mobile updates from FourKites’ market-leading multimodal Dynamic ETAs® and live tracking details, to quickly update labor schedules and assign related tasks based on shipment arrival times. This solution will be exhibited in Zebra Technologies’ booth (#3403) at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show, being held in New York on January 15-17, 2023.



The FourKites/Reflexis integration comes at a critical juncture, with retail supply chains growing increasingly complex. Ongoing labor challenges , unpredictable demand fluctuations and new omnichannel business models have made it increasingly challenging for retailers to adapt to last-minute changes and ensure resilience all the way down to store labor. The combined power of Reflexis and FourKites brings agility and predictability to retail supply chains, with Dynamic ETAs up to six times more accurate than the industry standard.

Notably, the solution helps retailers lower labor costs by avoiding overtime pay and penalties for last-minute shift cancellations and creates an elevated customer experience. Moreover, retailers can maximize on-shelf availability of inventory by ensuring that labor is available to unload trucks and stock shelves as soon as an incoming shipment arrives.

“With the ongoing labor crisis, it’s never been more important for retailers to maximize efficiency and agility within their workforce,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO, FourKites. “Time spent waiting for a truck to arrive means time spent away from customers on the sales floor. We’re delighted to collaborate with Zebra to empower retailers with real-time transit insights.”

About FourKites

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

