Those who get MDC landowner deer and turkey permits may need to reaffirm or update their property information

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted to MDC.

Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.

Landowners who applied in 2020 will need to reaffirm or update their property information before receiving permits for 2023.

MDC will be emailing landowners who enrolled in 2020 with information and instructions on reaffirming or updating their property information. Landowners without email will receive a letter from MDC with information and instructions on reaffirming or updating their property information.

Landowners can complete the simple reaffirmation process online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits. Once logged in to Manage Your Account, click Manage My Landowner Permit Application and select the Reaffirm or Remove button for each property listed. Landowners can also add newly acquired or other qualifying property not previously included. Once all property has been reviewed and saved, landowners will be able to request their landowner permits as soon as they become available for the season.

According to MDC, more than 90 percent of land in Missouri is privately owned and many landowners play a key role in maintaining healthy deer and turkey numbers by providing essential habitat. In appreciation, MDC offers resident landowners with 20 or more contiguous acres and nonresident landowners with 75 or more contiguous acres no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey permits for hunting on their property. Landowners must submit their property information using the MDC Landowner Permit Application to receive the permits.

The Landowner Permit Application provides MDC and permit vendors with secure records of landowners and members of their households who qualify for the free and discounted permits, along with proof of land ownership and boundaries of the properties for which the free and discounted permits apply.

For more information on MDC Landowner Permits, including qualifications, benefits, and the application process, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/permits/landowner-permits.