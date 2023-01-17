Inclusive Selling Resource Addresses DEI Demands of Consumers

Everyday Inclusion DEI app now offers first of its kind business development specific inclusion content.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Collins, CO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT COLLINS, Colo. (January 17, 2023) – In its quest to create more diverse and inclusive workplaces, The Moxie Exchange is announcing the release of premium content Inclusive Selling in its DEI app, Everyday Inclusion.

Inclusive Selling fills a gap in current sales training, giving business development professionals a framework and resources to create an inclusive sales experience, all at their fingertips. In today’s competitive marketplace, with an average turnover of sales professionals at more than 34%, sales are being won and lost based on diversity and inclusion. McKinsey research found that two out of three Americans say their social values shape their shopping choices.

"Having been in sales and sales leadership my entire career I can say my teams would have easily outperformed their competitors if they had Inclusive Selling as a part of their sales methodology,” said Jess Nava, Chief Growth Officer for The Moxie Exchange. “We’re excited to bring this next generation sales tool to market and drive inclusion at every step of the sales process.”

Inclusive Selling quickly and easily teaches sales professionals how to create inclusion in their sales process from the moment they engage prospects through deal close. Delivered in nudge format through mobile devices, Inclusive Selling is available as a resource wherever and whenever business development professionals need the resource. More inclusive selling equates to more deals, happier clients, and building a brand that demonstrates a commitment to DEI from the start of a customer relationship.

Experience the app, request a demo.

About The Moxie Exchange

Moxie develops solutions that support inclusive values, create daily behavior change and embed inclusion in corporate culture. Their flagship solution Everyday Inclusion operationalizes inclusion, creating a rhythm of inclusion for real culture change. Scalable, actionable, and measurable, Everyday Inclusion is a powerful 360 DEI platform that organizations of all sizes can use to create a workplace where everyone can thrive. Everyday Inclusion’s people-powered predictive data takes the guesswork out of what D&I resources are needed.

Attachments

Demetrius Cook The Moxie Exchange 5857372460 Demetrius@MoxieExchange.com