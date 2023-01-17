Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Tuesday, January 17 includes the following:

Tuesday, January 17 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Recycling Market Development Advisory Council Meeting, Commercial Metals Company Steel, 310 New State Road, Cayce, S.C.

Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will give the keynote address at Wofford College's "The American Revolutionary War was Won in South Carolina!" event, Wofford College's Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts- Jerome Johnson Richardson Theatre, 130 Memorial Drive, Spartanburg, S.C