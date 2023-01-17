Auditor Faber Announces Qualifiers for Auditor of State Awards with Distinction

Columbus – Recent financial audits of the following entities by Auditor of State Keith Faber have returned clean audit reports. Their record keeping has qualified them for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

City of Brecksville (Cuyahoga County)

Hilliard City School District (Franklin County)

Big Walnut Local School District (Delaware County)

Pike County Joint Vocational School District (Pike County)

Worthington School District (Franklin County)

“By keeping accurate financial records, governing bodies demonstrate their commitment to efficient, effective, and transparent service,” Auditor Faber said. “This award honors public entities that have put in the hard work to keep their finances in order.”

The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System, on a GAAP accounting basis and prepare a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Full copies of these reports are available online.

